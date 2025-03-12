'Still loads to get after' as Freeman and Saints team-mates face huge Wales clash

Tommy Freeman scored again last weekend (photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Tommy Freeman insists there is ‘still loads to get after' as he and his Saints team-mates seek to propel England to Guinness Six Nations glory this weekend.

Freeman has scored in each of the opening four matches in the tournament, registering against Ireland, France, Scotland and Italy.

And now he's setting his sights on a personal try grand slam as he looks to dot down again when England take on Wales in Cardiff on Saturday (kick-off 4.45pm).

He will have plenty of familiar faces to help him as Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme and Fraser Dingwall all impressed as part of the starting 15 against Italy last weekend.

But Freeman insists there is plenty of work to be done with his club-mates despite the fact their natural connection really helps England's cohesion.

"It’s good but there’s still loads to get after because Test rugby is obviously a different level,” Freeman said.

"We want to get the ball to the edges as much as possible and we forced that, but two tries came from the edge so it was good to see that.

"It’s always nice to play alongside your mates who you play week in, week out with at your club, but we’ll look to keep stepping forward and go from there.”

When asked whether it makes him more comfortable playing alongside his Saints team-mates for England, Freeman said: “Yeah, a little bit.

"Defensively with Dingers in there, you know what you’re getting from him. He’s very safe, he moves well and it gives you more confidence on the edge as well.

"You can pick up those cues and having Fin at 10 as well, it only bodes well for us wingers.

"We’ve definitely been going after it, getting more width.

"The forwards worked exceptionally hard, pulling width for us wingers and the more we’re in space, the better.

"The wider we can get, the more we can force them back inside.

"It makes it a lot easier with those guys.”

England are just a point behind Six Nations table-toppers France going into the final round of fixtures this weekend, having won three successive matches.

Wales will be the opposition for Steve Borthwick’s side, while France host Scotland and Ireland go to Italy.

And Freeman said: “Obviously we’ve come a long way from those games in the autumn.

"The France game we won by a point but some of those autumn games we lost by a point.

"We’re getting on the right side of the scoreline, which makes a massive difference with momentum so it’s awesome.

"We just want to keep taking strides forward and set ourselves up nicely for this weekend.”