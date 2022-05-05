'Still healthy and motivated' - former Saints star Myler set for 20th year as a pro

Stephen Myler won the Premiership with Saints in 2014

The former Saints star has agreed a contract extension at the Swansea.com Stadium and that will mark his 20th year and 21st campaign as a professional rugby player.

Myler made his debut in rugby league back in 2003 before switching to rugby union with Saints.

He won several trophies at the Gardens, most notably delivering a Premiership and European Challenge Cup double in 2014, being named man of the match in both finals.

His achievement of being a professional rugby player for two decades means he joins an elite band of players, including Brad Thorn, Peter Stringer and Donncha O’Callaghan.

The fly-half has been widely recognised for his performances during his time with the Ospreys in Wales and has played 26 games, kicked 39 conversions and 48 penalties.

Myler has already accumulated 222 points for the Ospreys and has taken his career tally to 3,131 points.

He won the Gilbert Golden Boot award in his first season with the Ospreys for his 86.05 percent success rate from the kicking tee during the 2020/21 campaign.

And Myler is delighted to be continuing his career for at least another year.

“This was an easy decision because I am happy here and feel like I am making a contribution," the 37-year-old said.

"I’m still healthy and motivated.

“Being able to make a contribution, have an impact and have the trust of the coaches has been important to me.