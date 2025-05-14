Star performers pick up prizes at Saints' awards bash

Henry Pollock, Josh Kemeny, Tommy Freeman and Fraser Dingwall at Saints' awards do on Tuesday night (picture: Adam Gumbs)

Henry Pollock, Josh Kemeny, Tommy Freeman were the big winners at Saints’ 2024/25 season awards dinner on Tuesday night.

Pollock took home a hat-trick of prizes, claiming the breakthrough player, young player and try of the season gongs.

Australian flanker Kemeny was named coaches’ player and players’ player of the season in his first campaign at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

And Freeman also collected a huge prize as he was crowned supporters’ player of the season.

The moment of the season was Saints’ Investec Champions Cup semi-final win against Leinster in Dublin earlier this month.

It was a special night for all of the winners, particularly Kemeny, who has really hit the ground running at Saints, featuring in 19 games and scoring five tries since arriving last summer.

Kemeny has had big boots to fill following the departures of Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam, but has become a mainstay in Phil Dowson’s squad, mixing eye-catching try-scoring moments, athletic lineout steals and huge physical contributions on both sides of the ball.

“To be recognised by your peers is pretty special,” said Kemeny.

“From day one getting here, I have been made to feel welcome and a part of the group, so to be recognised by them in this way is something I am very grateful for.

“Season one has exceeded my hopes and expectations, there’s definitely been points of disappointment and inconsistency, but, the experiences here at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, and some success in the Investec Champions Cup so far, has been fantastic.

“My expectations have been surpassed and I have loved every moment of it.”

Freeman’s haul of 16 tries so far this term is his most prolific of six at Saints, and features two hat-tricks, against Clermont Auvergne and Leinster.

The talented back, who was recently named in the British & Irish Lions squad to tour Australia, was nominated for the Guinness Six Nations player of the tournament after scoring in every round of the 2025 Championship.

That purple patch has snowballed into his club form, with Freeman’s try-scoring streak stretching to 10 consecutive matches for club and country – with him crossing the line 15 times during that prolific period.

Freeman, who is three appearances away from his 100th at Saints, earned the accolade after he picked up the young player of the season for the 2021/22 campaign and the breakthrough award in 2020/21.

“It’s really special to get this recognition from the Saints supporters,” Freeman said.

“It’s obviously quite a prestigious award, to get the fans’ backing means a lot to me.

"Coming through the ranks, picking up awards along the way is really special. It’s not the main focus of course, but to get something at these awards nights is always special.”

Another player selected for the Lions, Pollock, picked up a trio of honours on the evening.

Having only made one substitute appearance in the Gallagher Premiership heading into the 2024/25 season, the 20-year-old flanker earned the breakthrough award this term for his all-action displays.

Pollock has bagged 10 tries in 20 games, including his first league try in round 13, which saw him chip ahead against Sale Sharks before regathering to finish. That superb effort was named Saints’ try of the season.

“I am very honoured to win these awards,” said Pollock. “There have been some amazing players in the past who have won these awards and players who have had amazing careers, so I am very grateful and I am just excited for what’s to come.

“It has been mad, it has been a whirlwind. Coming into the season with one Premiership appearance, coming out of it as a British & Irish Lion and a European finalist and maybe even win it is mad.

"I am loving the ride, I am loving it all.

"I love my team-mates, we’ve had some ups and downs as a team, but we have bounced back really well and we just want to bring that momentum into the final.”

Reflecting on his try of the season, he added: “We got the ball in the backfield and I remember just telling Rammy (James Ramm) to give it to me early, I saw a gap in the defensive line and went for it. I was lucky enough to get through a hole, I saw Gus Warr and thought I could get it over him and I was very fortunate with the bounce and it all came together quite nicely.”

Northampton Saints 2024/25 season award winners

Supporters’ player of the season: Tommy Freeman (presented by cinch) Players’ player of the season: Josh Kemeny (presented by Carlsberg) Breakthrough player of the season: Henry Pollock (presented by Michael Jones Jeweller) Young player of the season: Henry Pollock (presented by GRAF UK) Try of the season: Henry Pollock vs Sale Sharks, Gallagher Premiership R13 (presented by WAIB) Moment of the season: Victory in Leinster, Investec Champions Cup semi-finals (presented by BC Workspace) Coaches’ player of the season: Josh Kemeny (presented by Elite Safety, Training & Rescue)