Spencer makes move to Ospreys following short spell with Saints
Spencer joined on a short-term deal back in September but was only able to make two appearances for the black, green and gold.
The 32-year-old has now made the move to Wales on a deal until the end of the season following the injury to Adam Beard sustained on international duty.
Spencer said: “I’m excited to be joining the Ospreys.
"I’ve heard some great things about the atmosphere at the club, and after some conversations with the coaches, this felt like an easy decision for me.
“The club have a rich history and some quality players in their ranks, and I’m looking forward to playing my part in whatever way I can this season.”
Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: “We’re really happy to have confirmed the signing of Will.
"He is an injection of real quality in a position we really prioritise.
"He’s got a wealth of experience, and we believe that he will be able to make some real contributions both on the pitch, and on the training ground.”
Spencer's departure means both locks who signed on short-term deals at Saints back in September have now exited as Gavin Thornbury is heading to Utah Warriors in Major League Rugby.
Earlier this month, Thornbury wrote on Instagram: "Unbelievable experience getting to put on this jersey over the last couple of months! Thank you @northamptonsaints."
"Home now for Christmas before the next adventure @utahwarriorsrugby."
Saints boss Phil Dowson had nothing but praise for Spencer and Thornbury.
Dowson said: “Gavin and Will were only here for a short time, but both made a big contribution to the squad at Saints with some very good performances on the pitch, and passing on their experience off it.
“Both are superb professionals and set a great example for our younger players to follow. So, we thank Gav and Spenny for their efforts in Northampton and they depart Saints with our best wishes for the future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.