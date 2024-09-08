'Something to build on' - Graham feels Saints are in good shape after Leinster clash

Sam Graham says Saints' clash with Leinster was 'the perfect test' ahead of the new season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The black, green and gold were beaten 54-26 in the pre-season opener at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens as Leinster racked up eight tries on the day

But there were glimpses of Saints' class, with Graham, who scored during the second half, a stand-out performer.

And the No.8 said: "It was a bit of a lung burner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Graham (picture: Ketan Shah)

"It was good to blow away a few of the cobwebs coming into the new season.

"It's a pretty good challenge to play against Leinster and obviously we wanted to get one over them and we couldn't quite get it done, but there were lots of positives to take away.

"The big thing we wanted to see was lots of intent - and I think we got that in abundance.

"It's the perfect test for us because we can pick the bones out of it and just get better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If everything went perfectly that would have been great but I think we learned far more from the game than we would have done if we were on the other side of the result.

"We dust ourselves off and go again this week in the Mobbs Match.

"It's good to be back.

"A lot of boys were just so excited to get out there and that carried us through.

"We brought it in the physicality throughout the 80 minutes and it's a really good sign for things to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Overall, we'll be happy because we've got something to build on.

"There were a few technical details because we got beaten by a few kicks over the top, but that's just a bit of experience for the back three and just getting playing again.

"The best thing is that we're back playing with a new badge, a new kit and we're excited to be here."

Saints introduced plenty of youngsters during the second period.

And Graham said: "What heart the young players showed!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had young Jonny Weimann coming on and getting a turnover in the corner against one of the best teams in Europe.

"It shows the quality we've got behind the first 23 and that's brilliant because it breeds competition. That's only going to be a good thing going forward."

Saints are now gearing up for their second and final pre-season fixture, at home to Bedford Blues on Friday night.

Phil Dowson's men will then get their Gallagher Premiership title defence started at Bath a week later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a group there were lots of tired bodies on Saturday but you need that in pre-season," Graham said.

"You can train as much as you like but when it comes to the first game of pre-season, tiredness is the nature of it.

"As a squad, we're in a really good place.

"We've got a lot of players to come back into this group and there's lots of good things to come.

"I can't wait to get started this season."