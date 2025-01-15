'Something extraordinary in the making' - Iyogun looks forward to exciting Saints future

Manny Iyogun (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Manny Iyogun says it means to much to him to have signed a new deal at Saints.

The loosehead prop's contract extension was announced on Wednesday.

After working his way through Saints’ Academy system, Iyogun signed on full-time ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

He made his debut later that season as he came off the bench against Leicester Tigers in the Gallagher Premiership.

Now a regular starter for the black, green and gold, the 24-year-old prop has racked up 65 appearances for Saints so far, scoring two tries along the way.

And Iyogun said: “It means so much to me to be staying on with my hometown club. Northampton Saints isn’t just a team to me; it’s my family, my community, and a place where I’ve grown both as a player and a person.

“This club has been a constant source of support through some of my most challenging times in my life, whether that has been on or off the field.

"The unwavering belief and encouragement from everyone at Saints has been exceptional – from coaches, staff members, the players around me and our incredible supporters.

"This club is nothing short of remarkable.

“It’s truly a privilege to wear this jersey and what excites me the most about the next chapter is being a part of the group we have here, alongside some of the most talented young players and innovative coaches in the game.

“The energy and passion that everyone brings to every training session and every game is completely contagious, so I love being in this environment.

“Being a part of this group, as we push each other to challenge ourselves and achieve more, is really special.

"Together, I believe we’ve got something extraordinary in the making; the potential of this team is limitless, and I can’t wait to see what heights we can reach.

“Finally, a big thank you to everyone who’s helped me and the team so far.

"The journey ahead is one I’m embracing with everything I have, and I’m committed to doing whatever it takes to help this club achieve what I know we’re capable of.”