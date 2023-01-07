Phil Dowson's men had their belief boosted by the huge victory against Harlequins six days earlier, but they were never a match for an Exeter side who recovered superbly from their 35-3 loss at Saracens.

The Chiefs were 21-0 up at the break, and it could have been a bigger lead had their lineout functioned to its full capability.

Saints, without the likes of Courtney Lawes, David Ribbans and Juarno Augustus, barely fired a shot in the first 40 minutes, struggling to get into the home 22.

Exeter raced into a 21-0 half-time lead, with Olly Woodburn on the scoresheet in the first half

And they soon shipped the bonus-point try after the break as they continued to concede penalties.

The black, green and gold finally got on the board through tries from Fraser Dingwall and Matt Proctor, but that was all there was to shout about as the error-strewn, ill-disciplined performance continued until the conclusion.

It had been ominous from the off for Saints at Sandy Park as Exeter made a fast start, using their power to put the pressure on and force a couple of early penalties.

It didn't take long for the Exeter possession to count as Sam Simmonds powered over in the corner, with Joe Simmonds adding the conversion from the touchline.

Saints were really struggling to get any sort of foothold in the game, with Exeter bossing the territory battle in the opening 15 minutes.

And the home side scored their second try when Tommy Freeman ran into trouble, allowing Exeter to win the ball back before Olly Woodburn picked up the pieces to score in the corner.

Simmonds converted impressively again and it was already looking like an uphill struggle for the black, green and gold.

When Saints did get lineout chances in the Exeter 22, they wasted them, losing possession far too easily and forcing them back downfield.

Saints were giving away far too many penalties to compete and after Dingwall was harshly punished for taking out Solomone Kata in the air, Exeter struck again.

A huge lineout drive took the hosts all the way over, allowing Luke Cowan-Dickie to apply the finishing touches.

Simmonds converted and it was 21-0 with 10 minutes of the first half still remaining.

Saints finally got a bit more of the ball in the closing stages of the first 40 minutes, but there were few signs that they would break through.

They trudged off at the break having offered little against a determined Exeter side, who were sitting pretty.

It was to get even worse for Saints just after half-time as they conceded three quick penalties, and eventually a fourth try.

Cowan-Dickie was far too powerful as he pocketed his second score of the game, with Saints still unable to live with the Exeter physicality.

Saints were desperate for something to shout about, and they finally got it after they managed to pouch their own lineout in the home 22.

Exeter couldn't hold out, and a lovely long pass from Alex Mitchell found Dingwall, who dived over the line.

George Furbank converted well and Saints were starting to build up a head of steam in the home half.

But after a lineout was overthrown deep in the Exeter 22, Saints then shot themselves in the foot again as Mitchell's pass was picked off just inside his half, with Henry Slade scoring.

Simmonds converted and the lead was now 35-7, with the only blow for Exeter being the fact Cowan-Dickie had to be helped from the field with more than 20 minutes to go.

Manny Iyogun also had to be given assistance to leave the pitch as he suffered an injury soon after, adding to Saints' woes.

Mitchell had almost created something special just before that, but his brilliant break was ended by a fine piece of covering play from Josh Hodge.

Saints did manage to grab their second try soon after as Alex Coles broke the line and delivered a fine offload for Proctor, who kept his balance superbly to get the score.

Furbank hit the outside of the right post with the conversion but Saints still had 14 minutes remaining as they sought to find two more tries to bag a bonus point.

They never seemed likely to score them though as Exeter held out with ease.

Exeter Chiefs: Hodge; Nowell, Slade, Kata (O'Loughlin 70), Woodburn; J Simmonds (Skinner 63), S Maunder (J Maunder 63); Sio (Kenny 63), Cowan-Dickie (c) (Yeandle 57), Williams (Iosefa-Scott 66); Jenkins, Dunne (van Heerden 66); Ewers, Tshiunza, S Simmonds (Fisilau 66).

Saints: Freeman (Collins 55); Skosan (Hutchinson 47), Proctor, Dingwall (Braley 66), Ramm; Furbank, Mitchell; A Waller (Iyogun 54 (Waller 63)), Haywood (R Smith 57), Hill (Petch 62); Coles (Wilkins 72), Moon; Salakaia-Loto, Scott-Young (Graham 63), Ludlam (c).

Referee: Adam Leal

