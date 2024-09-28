Smith helps Saints to ‘block it all out’ as they prove a point against Exeter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fin Smith was delighted with the way Saints proved a point against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday evening.

The black, green and gold gritted their teeth and got the job done as they bounced back from their Gallagher Premiership opening-night defeat at Bath.

The champions had been hit by a late Bath flurry in that match as their title defence got off to a losing start.

But they held their nerve against Exeter to record a 30-23 win at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

And Smith, who was named man of the match, said: "It's a weird one because we were the hunted until the game at Bath and then everyone said we weren't any good any more because Courtney (Lawes) has left.

"It's one of those and we're just trying to block it all out.

"We're trying to prove to each other that we can still win games of rugby and hopefully we can keep going.

"It (the win against Exeter) is massive for us.

Fin Smith shone against Exeter (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"We had a really tough result against a brilliant Bath side and we really wanted to bounce back.

"We thought we'd got it done after about 60 minutes and then we took our foot off the gas and made really hard work of it.

"Thankfully we got over the line at the end.

"We knew it was a little bit tense in the changing room beforehand and although it's only early in the season, if you're not off the mark you start worrying.

"It can get a bit awkward so that's why we're really happy to win."

Saints produced a huge defensive effort against Exeter.

And Smith added: "We were working really hard for each other.

"That first half was played at some pace, and we really stuck in there.

"We felt that they wouldn't be able to live with us in the end, but eventually it turned out the other way.

"But I'm really proud of how the boys stuck at it, we were really physical and putting in some great shots.

"It was great to be part of."