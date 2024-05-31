Smith helps Saints hold their nerve as they see off Saracens to book spot at Twickenham

Burger Odendaal scored a superb first-half try (photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Fin Smith kicked Saints to Twickenham as Phil Dowson's men beat Saracens 22-20 to book a place in the Premiership final for the first time since 2014.

Smith landed 17 points on a raucous night at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens as the table-toppers held their nerve to ensure they will move on to next Saturday's showpiece.

Saints had gone in 16-6 up at the break, with a stunning Burger Odendaal try the highlight of an enthralling first period, which absolutely flew by.

Elliot Daly had initially put Saracens 6-0 up with two penalties, but the away side started to find themselves on the wrong side of the referee, and Smith refused to be fazed by the occasion as he slotted kick after kick.

Saints had chances to really put the game to bed after the break, but Saracens came back into it through an Alex Lewington try.

Smith extended the lead to nine points before Lucio Cinti went over with two minutes to go, with tension levels through the roof.

But Saints stopped Saracens going any further as they held the away side up in the tackle, forcing the turnover that put the seal on a memorable win.

Saints will now face the winners of Bath's clash with Sale Sharks, which takes place at The Rec on Saturday.

Dowson's men had been desperate to ensure they would book their own ticket, and they looked to make a flying start against the reigning champions.

However, Saracens were up to the task at the breakdown early on, and a couple of penalties gave them field position.

The away side decided to take the points from in front of the posts, with Daly easily slotting the kick to put his side ahead.

Saints were really struggling to deal with Saracens at the breakdown, and the away side continued to get decisions from referee Christophe Ridley.

Daly doubled the lead with a well-struck penalty from close to halfway, and Saracens were looking in control.

But Saints finally engineered something with 20 minutes gone, piecing together a stunning move that resulted in George Furbank sending Odendaal through a gap for a determined score.

Smith added the extras and the name of the scorer could not be heard through the noise as the home fans made their voices heard.

Saracens lost Tom Parton to injury as Alex Lozowski came on to replace him, but the away side thought they'd scored soon after as Jamie George went over out wide.

However, the try was ruled out for offside following a TMO intervention.

Saints added to their lead with a Smith penalty soon after, and Saracens continued to offend, leading to another effort at goal, which Smith landed despite someone in the crowd trying to put him off.

There was another chance for Smith to add to the tally on the stroke of half-time as Saints secured a penalty close to the touchline, and their 10 did the rest with a superb kick.

Saracens gave away a few penalties early in the second period, but Saints weren't really able to trouble them.

The away side sent on some heavy artillery from their bench 10 minutes into the second period, while Saints introduced Lewis Ludlam in place of Tom Pearson.

Saracens started to get a grip on the game though and they scored a fine try as Farrell jinked his way through before placing a perfect grubber kick into the path of traditional Saints nemesis Lewington, who finished in fine fashion in the corner.

The conversion was made and Saints were just three points ahead against an opposition who had their tails up.

Smith attempted a long-range penalty in a bid to extend the Saints lead, but he scuffed the kick.

Saints thought they had scored soon after as Alex Mitchell and Fraser Dingwall combined superbly, but Juan Martin Gonzalez flew across to produce an incredible try-saving tackle that bundled Mitchell's foot into touch.

Saints notched three points soon after as Mitchell was taken out illegally, allowing Smith to slot the kick.

But try as they might, Saints just could not find a way through the Saracens defence as the away side defended with real ferocity.

Smith was able to extend the lead with a penalty on 71 minutes, taking the lead to nine points, and Saints were desperately trying to put the game to bed.

Odendaal led a break and Furbank took up the charge, but Saracens refused to concede as they made some stunning last-ditch interventions.

And there was to be a sting in the tail as Saracens kicked a penalty into the 22 and produced a move that saw Cinti score on the left.

Daly converted and with 40 seconds to go, there was time for Saracens to win it.

But from the kick-off, Saints managed to surround Saracens, refusing to let them go to ground, and Ridley awarded possession to the home side to end the game.

A huge roar went around the Gardens, with cries of 'Shoe Army' ringing out as the home fans and players celebrated a special success.

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Odendaal, Dingwall, Sleightholme (Hendy 72); F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller (Iyogun 59), Langdon (S Matavesi 64), Davison (Millar Mills 56); Moon (Mayanavanua 77), Coles; Lawes ©, Pearson (Ludlam 53), Augustus (Graham 67).

Saracens: Daly; Lewington, Cinti, Tompkins, Parton (Lozowski 24); Farrell (c), van Zyl (Davies 72); M Vunipola (Mawi 51), George (Dan 51), Riccioni (Hoskins 64); Itoje (Tizard 68), Isiekwe (McFarland 51); Gonzalez, Earl, B Vunipola (Willis 51).