Smith and Dowson lead the praise for 'unbelievable' Saints lock Lukhan

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

The Australian ace delivered yet another immense showing for the black, green and gold as they beat Exeter Chiefs 26-19 at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night.

Salakaia-Loto seemed to be everywhere, and he ruled the skies, including in the final seconds when he pouched an Exeter kick, gave the ball to Alex Mitchell and saw the scrum-half boot it out to confirm the Saints win.

Fly-half Smith, who was named man of the match on the night, said: "Those big hands of his were just catching everything, weren't they?

"He's unbelievable and he was unbelievable (against Bristol Bears) last week.

"For a big guy, he can just go and go and go again. I've never seen anything like it.

"He was awesome again."

Salakaia-Loto arrived at Saints from Queensland Reds during the summer, and he has been a key man ever since.

Boss Dowson said: "Lukhan was brilliant and he was outstanding in terms of his physicality to his ability to catch the ball in the air.

