Skosan grabs a hat-trick as Saints cruise to cup win against Saracens

The black, green and gold bagged nine tries in total as they made their way to a comprehensive 58-34 success on Wednesday night.

Frankie Sleightholme and Henry Pollock delivered doubles, and there were also scores for Joel Matavesi and Aaron Hinkley, along with Skosan cashing in on three occasions.

Saracens had a try hero of their own as hooker Samson Adejimi powered over on four occasions.

Courtnall Skosan scored a hat-trick against Saracens

But it wasn't to matter as Saints comfortably claimed the win, meaning they have taken seven points from a possible 10 at the start of their Premiership Rugby Cup campaign.

Saints had lost in dramatic fashion at London Irish eight days earlier, but they made a fast start at the Gardens.

James Grayson chipped ahead, prompting a battle for the ball, and when it came loose, Matavesi pounced to open the scoring.

Grayson missed the conversion from the left touchline, but he was soon making amends after he started a move that led to Saints' second try.

Henry Pollock scored his first Saints try

Ton Litchfield had picked up the ball from the fly-half and flew forward before timing his pass well for the onrushing Sleightholme to speed down the wing and score.

Saracens eventually managed to relieve some pressure, applying it at the other end with a spell spent in the Saints 22.

And eventually the away side were rewarded as wing Francis Moore cut in from the right to score.

Manu Vunipola converted, but Saints responded almost immediately as Sleightholme started an attack that ended with Skosan scoring.

Joel Matavesi started the scoring

Grayson missed the conversion but the opportunities were clearly there for Saints as they were continually exposing Saracens when they got hold of the ball in the away half.

Sleightholme, in particular, was causing real problems for Saracens, and after he weaved some magic on the left, No.8 Ollie Stonham was sin-binned for killing the ball.

Saints took immediate advantage, turning on the power in a lineout drive, allowing 17-year-old flanker Pollock to peel away and score his first try for the club.

Grayson converted, but Saracens issued a rapid riposte, kicking a penalty to the corner before hooker Adejimi powered over in the corner.

Frankie Sleightholme showed he knows his way to the try line

Vunipola missed the conversion from the touchline and Saints were soon back on the attack, with Brandon Nansen powering over the line, only to be held up.

Saracens were certainly not shy in the scrum, using the set piece to earn a couple of penalties that allowed them to escape from their own half.

But Saints were able to score their fifth try before the break as a tidy offload from Matavesi opened the door for Pollock to set up Sleightholme for his second.

Grayson sent the conversion wide, but Saints had a healthy 29-12 lead at half-time.

It was soon a 36-12 lead as Grayson landed a lovely kick in the hands of the onrushing Skosan, who found his way over the line in trademark fashion.

The conversion was made, via the post, but Saracens reacted well, with Adejimi showing immense power for the second time on the night as he blasted his way over the line.

Aaron Hinkley was in the thick of the action

Vunipola converted, but again Saints reacted quickly as Pollock found Callum Braley, who in turn handed the ball to Skosan for his hat-trick score.

Grayson saw his conversion rebound back off the post, but it wasn't going to matter as his side seemed to be in total control of the outcome of the match.

Adejimi was doing his best to alter that as he once again showed his finishing prowess to claim a hat-trick of his own.

Vunipola hit the post with his conversion before Saints lost Matavesi to injury, with the centre seemingly unable to move his left arm as he came off to be replaced by Archie Kean.

Saracens continued to believe they could get back in the game, and Adejimi refused to relent, scoring his fourth try of the night from a lineout drive.

Vunipola failed with the conversion to leave the gap at 12 points with 13 minutes to play.

Grayson quickly slotted a penalty to increase the lead beyond two converted tries, and that lead grew further when an unstoppable lineout drive allowed Pollock to score again.

Grayson added the extras to take the Saints tally past 50 points, and it was soon even more as the impressive Hinkley refused to be stopped, getting the ball down under huge pressure.

There was still time for Saracens to score again as they put together a fine move on the left, allowing Oscar Wilson to dot down, having only just come on.

Vunipola missed and Saints did some strong work against a Saracens maul before the home supporters celebrated as the final whistle was blown.

Saints: Ramm; Skosan, Litchfield, J Matavesi (Kean 61), F Sleightholme (Thame 40); J Grayson, Braley (c) (Garside 70); A Waller (Prowse 33), Gradwick-Light (Bell 68), Heffernan (Mulhall 57); Nansen, Lockett (Atuanya 72); Sylvester (Scott-Young 57), Pollock, Hinkley.

Saracens: Elliott; Reynolds-West (McNulty 63), Jackson, Hallett, Moore (Wilson 77); M Vunipola (c), Bryan (Bracken 56); Flynn (Wainwright 61), Adejimi (Isaacs 69), Bello (Judge 56); Wardell; Pearce-Paul (Eke 72); Michelow (Nkwocha 47), Knight, Stonham.

Referee: Andrew Jackson