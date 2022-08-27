Six-try Saints see off Bedford Blues as Dowson era starts with a win

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints took on Bedford Blues at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens

Dowson took over as Saints director of rugby from Chris Boyd this summer and saw his side start their two-game pre-season campaign with a victory on home soil.

Bedford did take the lead with a try inside two minutes, but it was largely one-way traffic in Saints' favour after that.

Tries from Mike Haywood, Matt Arden, Sam Graham, Robbie Smith, Courtnall Skosan and Tom James got to job done for Dowson's side, who face Ospreys in Bridgend next Friday.

Saints were without their international stars and several other key men for the game against Bedford, and they got off to a sluggish start at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Bedford began the game on the front foot, and only some good work from James stopped Tui Uru grabbing abouncing ball close to the home line.

But it didn't take long for the Blues to get the score their early pressure merited as fly-half Michael Le Bourgeois landed the ball in the hands of Sean French, who scored in the corner.

French missed the conversion from the touchline but his team had a 5-0 lead just two minutes into the match.

Saints issued an almost immediate riposte as they booted a penalty to the corner before putting together a lineout drive that proved too strong, allowing Haywood to score.

Fly-half Arden converted in tidy fashion and Saints were starting to find some rhythm, winning a series of penalties in the Blues 22.

It wasn't long before the second try came as Arden went over before converting.

Bedford were unable to sustain any pressure and Graham, who had started the game really well with some jackhammer hits, punished them by starting and finishing a fine move.

Arden converted with ease to make it 21-5, and Saints soon took the chance to swap their entire front row.

One of the replacements, hooker Smith, a summer recruit from Newcastle Falcons, made a quick impact, scoring from another dominant lineout drive.

Arden missed for the first time in the match as his conversion came back off the left post, but Saints held a healthy 26-5 lead.

Tom Collins almost manufactured a sensational score soon after, chipping the Bedford defence not once, but twice, but his final pass was knocked on by Tom Litchfield.

There were wholesale changes at the break, making for a scrappy start to the second half.

But finally Saints scored try No.5 as James Grayson's lofted long pass found Skosan, who showcased his fast feet to score a tidy try.

Grayson converted, but Bedford stuck with it and grabbed a try of their own as Jack Hughes peeled away from a lineout drive to score in the corner.

French converted well from out wide, and he was soon adding an easier effort from in front of the posts after Matt Worley sped away down the right and set up Ed Coulson for a score.

Saints were eager to get back on track before the end, and Grayson, who had done some good work after coming on at half-time, started a move that was to end in a try.

Emeka Atuanya and George Hendy showed good awareness before James dotted down, allowing Grayson to take Saints' tally to 40 points with the successful conversion.

Bedford still had time to hit back again as Worley took a quick tap penalty and glided through to score.

Saints: 15. James Ramm (Tom Litchfield 59); 14. Courtnall Skosan (Tom James 59), 13. Matt Proctor (Archie Kean 40), 12. Tom Litchfield (Joel Matavesi 40), 11. Tom Collins (George Hendy 40); 10: Matty Arden (James Grayson 40), 9. Tom James (Callum Braley 40); 1. Ethan Waller (Manny Iyogun 29 (Alex Waller 59)), 2. Mike Haywood (Robbie Smith 29 (James Fish 59)), 3. Paul Hil (Alfie Petch 29 (Oisin Heffernan 59))l; 4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Emeka Atuanya 40), 5. Alex Coles (c) (Alex Moon 40); 6. Angus Scott-Young (Geordie Irvine 59), 7. Geordie Irvine (Kayde Sylvester 40), 8. Sam Graham (George Patten 40).

Replacements: Emmanuel Iyogun, Alex Waller, Robbie Smith, James Fish, Alfie Petch, Oisin Heffernan, Emeka Atuanya, Alex Moon, Kayde Sylvester, George Patten, Callum Braley, James Grayson, Joel Matavesi, Archie Kean, George Hendy.

Bedford Blues: 15. Matt Worley, 14. Sean French, 13. Jamie Elliott, 12. Ethan Grayson, 11. Dean Adamson, 10. Michael Le Bourgeois, 9. Alex Day (C); 1. Joey Conway, 2. Jacob Fields, 3. Corrie Barrett, 4. Jordan Onojaife, 5. Alex Woolford, 6. Luke Frost, 7. Jac Arthur, 8. Tui Uru.

Replacements: Monty Royston, Ed Prowse, Robin Williams, Charles Rylands, Jake Garside, Pat Tapley, Ryan Apps, Ed Coulson.