Six Saints players named in England A squad for Ashton Gate clash

Six Saints players have been named in England A's 25-man squad ahead of the clash with Ireland A at Ashton Gate on Sunday, February 23 (kick-off 1pm).

Tarek Haffar, Curtis Langdon, Luke Green, Tom Lockett, Tom Pearson and George Hendy will be part of the group that convenes at Bristol Bears High Performance Centre next week.

The camp will mark a first involvement for prop Green, lock Lockett and full-back Hendy at this level, with the young Saints having all previously represented their country at Under-20s alongside playing in the Gallagher Premiership.

Club-mates Haffar, Langdon and Pearson make their return to the England A set-up after featuring for the side in recent years.

The Saints group will be joined by club coach Matt Ferguson, who was named as the England A scrum coach earlier this week.

England A head coach Lee Blackett said: “It’s an honour to be a part of this team once again, even more so having now been trusted to lead it.

"I’m privileged to be surrounded by a fantastic coaching and support staff from the RFU and Premiership Rugby clubs, and we’re all keen to work with this exciting group of players.

“The players we have at our disposal is a real indication of the breadth of talent within the Premiership currently.

"A healthy proportion of the team have experience with the Men’s A team and are motivated to seize the opportunity whilst representing their country.

“With (defence coach) Haydn (Thomas) and I previously involved in the setup last November, we want to continue to develop a collaborative and supportive environment alongside (forwards coach) Louis (Deacon) and Matt (Ferguson).”

England A squad

Forwards: Alfie Barbeary (Bath Rugby), Phil Brantingham (Saracens), Richard Capstick (Exeter Chiefs), Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs), Luke Green (Saints), Tarek Haffar (Saints), Jack Kenningham (Harlequins), George Kloska (Bristol Bears), Curtis Langdon (Saints, 2 caps), Tom Lockett (Saints), Gabriel Oghre (Bristol Bears), Tom Pearson (Saints, 1 cap), Hugh Tizard (Saracens).

Backs: Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby), Will Butt (Bath Rugby), Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks), Tobias Elliott (Saracens), Ollie Hassell-Collins (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps), George Hendy (Saints), Josh Hodge (Exeter Chiefs), Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby), Will Porter (Harlequins), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps), Joseph Woodward (Leicester Tigers).

England Men A coaching staff for Ireland A fixture

Lee Blackett – head coach and attack coach (Bath Rugby)

Haydn Thomas – defence coach (Exeter Chiefs)

Louis Deacon – forwards coach (Red Roses)

Matt Ferguson – scrum coach (Saints)