Six Saints players named in England A matchday squad for Australia A clash

Six Saints players have been named in the England A matchday 23 to take on Australia at the Twickenham Stoop on Sunday (kick-off 2pm).

Fraser Dingwall skippers the side from centre, with Tom Pearson and Henry Pollock both starting in the back row.

Curtis Langdon, Manny Iyogun and Archie McParland are among the replacements.

England A head coach Mark Mapletoft said: “I’d like to thank Conor (O’Shea), Steve (Borthwick) and all the support staff for their incredible effort in the build-up to what promises to be a fantastic occasion at The Stoop.

"Collaboration across the pathway, senior men’s and women’s teams has been vital in our processes so far.

“We want the players to seize the opportunity this Sunday, their cohesion and unity in such a short period has been pleasing.

“We have a mix of younger talent, Premiership-quality players and those capped at Test level too – it's a unique blend that ultimately creates a driven environment, and we’re confident that will show this Sunday.”

England A squad to face Australia A (includes current club and senior caps): 15 Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks); 14 Cadan Murley (Harlequins), 13 Oscar Beard (Harlequins), 12 Fraser Dingwall (c) (Saints, 2 caps), 11 Gabriel Ibitoye (Bristol Bears); 10 Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), 9 Will Porter (Harlequins); 1 Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks), 2 Gabriel Oghre (Bristol Bears), 3 Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps); 4 Hugh Tizard (Saracens), 5 Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby); 6 Tom Pearson (Saints, 1 cap), 7 Henry Pollock (Saints), 8 Tom Willis (Saracens, 1 cap).

Replacements: 16 Curtis Langdon (Saints, 2 caps), 17 Emmanuel Iyogun (Saints), 18 Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby), 19 Rusi Tuima (Exeter Chiefs), 20 Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs), 21 Archie McParland (Saints), 22 Jamie Shillcock (Leicester Tigers), 23 Will Muir (Bath Rugby).