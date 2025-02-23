Six Saints players involved as England A beat Ireland A at Ashton Gate

Tom Pearson started for England A (photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Saints ace Tom Lockett was named player of the match as England A beat Ireland A 28-12 at Ashton Gate on Sunday afternoon.

Lockett produced a hugely influential performance in the second row, playing the full 80 minutes as the Red Rose side secured a four-try success.

Curtis Langdon and Tom Pearson also started for England, while Tarek Haffar, Luke Green and George Hendy all made an impact from the bench during the second half.

Saints assistant coach Matt Ferguson was the England scrum coach, taking the Northampton representation to seven on the day.

Tries from Ollie Hassell-Collins, Jack van Poortvliet and Greg Fisilau, as well as a penalty try, two Charlie Atkinson conversions and a Jamie Shillcock conversion sealed the win for England.

An early penalty for Ireland at scrum time saw Ciaran Frawley kick for the corner and, although both Jack Aungier and Tom O’Toole crossed the line, they were held up to allow England to clear.

A stolen lineout on the Irish 10-metre line offered England possession and they built steadily, showing good hands despite the wet conditions. However, just as they carried into the Irish 22, Ireland were awarded a penalty at the breakdown.

With 10 minutes on the clock, a looping move allowed Atkinson to release Joe Carpenter down the wing before he was brought down. When England reloaded, they worked it through the hands and Atkinson threw an acrobatic pass to create space, with Hassell-Collins crossing in the corner. Atkinson then converted from wide to give England a 7-0 lead.

Lee Blackett’s side continued to cause issues for the Irish lineout, but successive penalties put the visitors into the 22.

The territory then gave them a platform to use their passing to send Shayne Bolton over, but Frawley’s missed conversion kept England two points ahead.

England responded quickly when Alfie Barbeary carried hard through the midfield and a clever inside ball from Bristol’s own George Kloska put Hassell-Collins through a gap. The wing was brought down 10 metres short as England won a penalty at the breakdown, but were unable to capitalise.

With 15 minutes of the half remaining, a moment of brilliance from captain Van Poortvliet saw him dummy on half-way before rounding the final defender and racing over, with Atkinson converting for a 14-5 lead.

A few minutes later, Hassell-Collins looked to have scored his second of the game, but Langdon’s offload in the build-up had drifted forward and the try was ruled out, leaving England with a nine-point lead at half-time.

England began the second half well, making their way deep into Irish territory from the off, and won a series of penalties in the 22. However, they were unable to convert the pressure into points and Ireland cleared.

The hosts won a penalty at scrum time with 53 minutes on the clock and Atkinson kicked to the corner. From the lineout, England unleashed Barbeary and rumbled towards the line, but possession was lost and Nathan Doak cleared from the base.

As conditions worsened in the south west, the ball became harder to handle. England continued to enjoy the lion’s share of territory and having won a penalty they tapped quickly, but Lockett was unable to hold the slippery ball.

Going into the final quarter, Ireland got some meaningful territory and possession, but a strong tackle from Will Butt was quickly followed by great strength from Lockett and Haffar to hold up the ball.

The visitors began to have more of the ball, but looked to have fallen away when George Hendy pounced on a loose ball to kick ahead and score under the posts. However, the try was disallowed for a knock-on in the tackle that dislodged the ball.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, a brilliant step by replacement Jamie Shillcock saw him beat his defender, before a dangerous tackle gave England a penalty. Initially England were unable to score from the lineout, but a powerful carry by Fisilau put them back in the red zone, only for Haffar to be held up over the line.

Replacement Fisilau was then rewarded soon after, when he spotted a gap at the breakdown to burst through on the 22, before he stepped past the covering defence and raced over. Shillcock was on hand to add the extras and gave England a 16-point buffer.

Ireland hit back moments later, when Hugh Gavin powered over from close range, with Doak converting to make it 21-12.

Despite the late try for the visitors, England looked to finish with a flourish as Jack Kenningham found space in the 22, but his pass with the line beckoning was knocked to the floor by Max Deegan. England were awarded a penalty try at the death and secured the win.

England team v Ireland A: 15. Joe Carpenter; 14. Tobias Elliott, 13. Max Ojomoh, 12. Will Butt, 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins; 10. Charlie Atkinson, 9. Jack van Poortvliet (c); 1. Phil Brantingham, 2. Curtis Langdon (vc), 3. George Kloska; 4. Hugh Tizard, 5. Tom Lockett; 6. Tom Pearson, 7. Jack Kenningham, 8. Alfie Barbeary.

Replacements: 16. Gabriel Oghre, 17. Tarek Haffar, 18. Luke Green, 19. Richard Capstick, 20. Greg Fisilau, 21. Will Porter, 22. Jamie Shillcock, 23. George Hendy.