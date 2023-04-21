Sensational Saints deliver stunning 10-try success at Newcastle Falcons

The bonus point was in the bag before half-time as Falcons fell 28-5 down at home, where they had won four of their previous five games.

And Saints kept their foot on the accelerator after the break, delivering try after try as they motored towards a quite incredible Friday night victory.

It was exactly what they needed as they moved seven points clear of London Irish in the Gallagher Premiership standings.

Tom Collins delivered two fine tries for Saints during the first half

Irish, who go to Saracens on Sunday before hosting Exeter Chiefs, now have two games to play, knowing only two wins will do as they look to knock Saints out of the play-off picture.

But Phil Dowson's men can sit back knowing they have done all they could, having recovered from their March defeat at Irish by bagging bonus-point wins against Saracens and Newcastle to conclude their regular-season campaign.

Saints had headed north expecting the toughest of games, despite the fact the Falcons sit bottom of the league standings.

Newcastle had beaten Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs, Sale Sharks, Leicester Tigers and Gloucester at Kingston Park during the season - and they started superbly.

Mateo Carreras beat several defenders from deep before Newcastle got numbers out wide, allowing Adam Radwan to fly in and finish acrobatically in the corner.

Brett Connon missed the tricky conversion from the touchline and Saints responded in fine style, with Lewis Ludlam leading the way.

Falcons failed to pick up Alex Mitchell and he dummied his way through a gap to score in simple fashion.

Fin Smith converted to give Saints the lead and after a scrappy few minutes, the away side were able to add to their lead in eye-catching fashion.

Tom Collins counter-attacked, kicked ahead and somehow managed to get the ball down in the corner.

Smith's superb conversion added the gloss and Saints held a 14-5 lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

Newcastle were continually threatening from deep though, with Carreras looking lethal.

The flying winger came so close to a sensational score, running from inside his own half and kicking ahead before George Furbank did brilliantly to get back and beat him to the ball.

Saints were under pressure but they were showing their ability when they got the ball in hand.

And after a slick move from right to left, Collins turned on the turbos again and resisted brilliantly to get the ball down in the same corner that his first try came.

Smith did superbly to slot the conversion from the touchline again, and Saints led 21-5.

Falcons weren't deterred though, knowing they could strike from deep at any moment.

And it looked like the hosts would respond when Radwan went speeding clear, only for Mitchell to deny him with the most incredible try-saving tackle.

Saints made the most of that reprieve as they scored with the final play of the first half, Sam Matavesi offloading to Juarno Augustus for the bonus-point effort.

Smith added the extras again to take the lead to 28-5 at the break.

And Saints came out flying at the start of the second period, piecing together another rapid move that resulted in Paul Hill powering over.

Smith made no mistake with the conversion and he was soon slotting another, this time from his own score after Falcons had been reduced to 14 men with Carreras sin-binned.

Saints were running riot and Collins was having quite a night as he turned on the turbos again before flinging a fantastic final pass to Mitchell, who cruised in for the score.

Smith converted but he would finally miss soon after as Saints scored yet again.

This time it was the snake hips of Rory Hutchinson that opened the door before Sam Graham provided a powerful finish out wide.

It took the points tally to 54 with Saints seemingly scoring at will.

Falcons had no answer and there was a ninth try when Tommy Freeman eased over on the right.

Smith missed the conversion but it wasn't going to matter as Saints stretched their lead to an eye-watering 54 points.

There was still the desire to get back and stop Falcons scoring, too, as Collins used his pace once again to make a try-saving tackle.

And Saints were soon back at the other end, knocking loudly on the door, which David Ribbans pushed down to score his side's 10th try of the night.

Smith converted again and that would be that as Saints celebrated the most magnificent of away wins.

Newcastle Falcons: Obatoyinbo (Tait 63); Radwan, Moroni, Orlando, Carreras; Connon (Lucock 65), Young (c) (Stuart 58); Mulipola (Brocklebank 47), Blamire (Cade 74), Tampin (Kenny 58); Peterson (van der Walt 55), de Chaves; Rubiolo, Lockwood, Chick.

Saints: Furbank; Collins, Dingwall (Litchfield 65), Hutchinson, Freeman; F Smith, Mitchell (James 71); A Waller (E Waller 65), Matavesi (Cruse 65), Hill (Prowse 71); Ribbans, Moon; Lawes (Salakaia-Loto 63), Ludlam (c) (Scott-Young 61), Augustus (Graham 50).