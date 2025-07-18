Scrum-half Weimann is feeling the love from the Saints coaches

Jonny Weimann (picture: Christopher Booth/JMP)

Everyone needs someone who feels about them the way that Sam Vesty feels about Jonny Weimann.

Phil Dowson has spoken about Vesty's affection for Weimann on a couple of recent occasions, jokingly claiming the Saints head coach 'has a crush on' the scrum-half and 'wants to have his babies'.

So just why does Vesty like Weimann so much?

We asked the player, who didn't really know…

"I'm not too sure - it's probably a question to ask him," Weimann said. "But every day I just try to get better as a player and a person. I don't know if that's a reason!

"He calls me wee man a lot and apparently he's always shouting out in the coaching box a lot.

"But it's always good to have a coach like Sam around because he gives me a lot of backing and he's definitely helped me to develop a lot in my first year."

Weimann impressed late in the season for Saints and has earned the faith of the coaches.

"It's definitely good to have that support from Vesty, Dows - it helps you go out and express your own game," said the 19-year-old.

"It doesn't make you go into your shell - you can just go out there and express yourself and do what you do in training out on the pitch."

A Bedford School product and former Royston RFC junior, Weimann swiftly established himself in the Saints squad after signing his first senior contract in May 2024 – two months after appearing in a senior exhibition clash against Sale Sharks.

The former Saracens Academy player, who left their youth ranks at 16, made his Saints debut in November 2024 as he earned his first competitive appearance in the Premiership Rugby Cup against Leicester Tigers.

His debut appearance in the Premiership followed later that season, off the bench against the same opposition, and Weimann earned two starts in the league – away to Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester – before the campaign was through, scoring his first senior Northampton try at Kingsholm on the final day of the season.

It was a special moment for the youngster, who said: "From a personal point of view, it was pretty good.

"I feel like it was a pretty good performance (against Gloucester) and it was similar to the Exeter game because we were leading for a fair bit of the game and obviously their bench had a bit more strength than ours.

"It was good for people who don't necessarily get a run-out all the time to get some game time at the top level.

"I got my first try for Saints and I was a bit knackered to be honest so I didn't really take it all in.

"But watching it back and seeing my parents happy was definitely a proud moment."

He added: "Luckily I got some opportunities late in the season with Archie (McParland) being injured and resting Mitch (Alex Mitchell) a lot.

"I had to wait a lot of the season to get those opportunities but I feel like I took them quite well when they came.

"Performance wise, it was quite good towards the end of the season."

On the international front, Weimann has represented England through the age grades.

He featured in the Under-18s Six Nations festival in March 2024 and progressed to the Under-20s squad the following year, earning his debut as a replacement against Scotland in February 2025 and being selected for the World Rugby U20 Championship this summer.

He is currently with England Under-20s at that tournament in Italy.

And Weimann said: "It's different. Different playing style to at Saints, probably more kicking.

"It's been good to develop different skills.

"I'd say it's less physical but a bit faster so it suits a nine that wants to play a running game."

Weimann, who is living in an academy house with Edoardo Todaro and Billy Pasco, will soon get a few weeks off before he bids to kick on at Saints next season.

And he said: "It's definitely going to be good.

"We've got four or five great nines at the club and it's only going to make you better as an individual with that competition around.

"I'm looking forward to it from a personal point of view and from a team point of view.

"Hopefully we can do better in the Prem and go one better in the Champions Cup as well."