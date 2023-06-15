'Scores I've never seen before' - England boss Borthwick so impressed with new Saints star Pearson

Pearson, whose arrival was confirmed by the black, green and gold on Thursday morning, has been training with England as part of their 28-man pre-World Cup training squad.

And he has already caught the eye of Borthwick with his work in the gym.

Pearson was the Premiership's breakthrough player of the season for the 2022/23 campaign and is now deservedly part of the England picture.

Tom Pearson

Saints boss Phil Dowson labelled the 23-year-old 'an incredible athlete' after snapping him up following London Irish's administration and suspension from the Premiership.

And Borthwick very much agrees with Dowson's views having seen what Pearson is capable of at training.

"Tom was on a bike this week and achieved scores I've never seen before," Borthwick said.

"Everybody stands back and sees that and say's it's just phenomenal, a young man jumping in and doing that. It drives competition.

"What he did in one session, not to single him out, was incredible and I've never seen it. He emptied everything he had and he should be very proud of himself."

Borthwick named four former London Irish players in his training squad as Henry Arundell, Ollie Hassell-Collins and Will Joseph are also involved.

And the Red Rose boss couldn't be prouder of how Pearson and his ex-team-mates have handled a difficult situation.

Borthwick said: "When I talked to them on Sunday night as a group they wanted to get into training.