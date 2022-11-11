Saracens v Northampton Saints: Tom Vickers' big match preview

Competition: Gallagher Premiership

Venue: StoneX Stadium, London

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 12.15pm

Alex Mitchell and Tommy Freeman will hope to help Saints to win at Saracens on Sunday

Weather forecast: 16c, mostly sunny

Live television coverage: ITV and BT Sport

Referee: Andrew Jackson

Saracens: Malins; Lewington, Daly, Lozowski, Maitland; Goode, van Zyl; Hislop, Dan, Riccioni; Hunter-Hill, Kitchener; Christie, Earl (c), Wray.

Replacements: Lewis, Flynn, Carey, Stonham, Tizard, Simpson, Hallett, Howe.

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Dingwall (c), Hutchinson, Skosan; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Haywood, Hill; Salakaia-Loto, Moon; Scott-Young, Graham, Augustus.

Replacements: R Smith, Iyogun, Painter, Nansen, Sylvester, James, Proctor, Ramm.

Not considered for Saints selection: Matthew Arden, James Fish, James Grayson, Aaron Hinkley, Courtney Lawes, Tom Lockett, Lewis Ludlam, George Patten, Ollie Sleightholme, Karl Wilkins.

International duty: David Ribbans (England), Alex Coles (England), Sam Matavesi (Fiji).

Most recent meeting: Wednesday, October 5, 2022: Saints 58 Saracens 34 (Premiership Rugby Cup)

Tom's preview: It's fair to say that if Saints could win at Saracens on Sunday afternoon, they would be on cloud nine.

That's because they would become the first Gallagher Premiership side to beat Saracens in the league this season, at the ninth attempt.

Going to StoneX Stadium is the toughest task in the top tier of English rugby.

And that remains the case even though the hosts will be without a plethora of star players due to international duty.

Saracens are fortunate that England boss Eddie Jones continues to allow them to keep hold of this weekend's captain Ben Earl.

And they can also call on the likes of Elliot Daly and Max Malins.

But Saints have been handed boosts of their own, with Alex Mitchell, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank still strangely overlooked by the national team boss.

It means that the supporters who head to StoneX Stadium on Sunday will see backlines packed with star quality.

And with Saracens employing a more expansive game plan this season, there should be no shortage of entertainment.

But, as ever, this game will be won up front.

Saints, who are without an abundance of key forwards, will have to find a way to at least match a home team who continue to set the standard in many aspects of the game.

Even a highly-rated Sale Sharks side had no answer when they went to Saracens this season.

So the size of the task is clear.

Saracens have won each of their past 11 home league matches, a record that is hugely impressive.

But it has to end at some point, and Saints have a history of upsetting the odds at the ground formerly known as Allianz Park.

How they would love to do it again this weekend.

They made a statement last Friday by winning ugly against Exeter Chiefs, showing a willingness to engage in, and win, the arm wrestle.

And they know they will have to hit those physical levels, and more, this weekend.

But if they can do so, they have the backs who can cause Saracens real problems.

And how sweet it would be for Phil Dowson and his coaching staff if they could be the first to mastermind a win against Saracens in the Premiership this season.