Saracens v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's Premiership Rugby Cup clash

Tommy Freeman

Freeman has not featured since suffering a hamstring injury in England training back in January, but he is named in the 15 shirt this weekend.

Piers Francis will skipper a Saints side that includes plenty of experience, with the likes of Ahsee Tuala and Nick Auterac also starting.

Joel Matavesi will make his debut at centre after his short-term deal was announced on Friday morning.

Bedford Blues loanee Luke Frost lines up at lock, alongside Alex Moon, who will make his first appearance since early December after recovering from a hand injury.

Amongst the replacements, Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi is set to make his first Saints appearance since suffering an Achilles injury in a game at Bristol Bears back in September 2020.

Senior Academy tighthead Ed Prowse will be hoping to make his Saints debut after catching the eye on loan at Bedford so far this season.

Under-18s players George Patten and Frankie Sleightholme (both Northampton School for Boys and Northampton Old Scouts) have been rewarded for their efforts in Saints’ run to the Academy League final with a place in the matchday 23.

Saracens: Obatoyinbo; Harris, Hallett, Morris, Segun; Vunipola, de Haas; Mawi, Pifeleti, Wainwright; McFarland, Hunter-Hill; Stonham, Wray (c), Christie.

Replacements: Lewis, Crean, Jeffries, Nkwocha, Dan, Bryan, Moore, Jackson.

Saints: Freeman; Gillespie, Francis (c), Matavesi, Tuala; Grayson, James; Auterac, Fish, Garside; Moon, Frost; Tonks, Newman, Irvine.