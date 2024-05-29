Saracens star Farrell talks Saints, Smith and his side's bid for title glory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saracens star Owen Farrell says Saints have been 'the best team all year so far'.

But he knows his side have 'only got to get it right twice' as they target Gallagher Premiership glory this season.

Saints finished top of the regular-season table, with Saracens fourth.

That means Phil Dowson's men will host the reigning champions in the play-off semi-final at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night.

Owen Farrell (photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

And ahead of that clash, Farrell was full of praise for Saints.

“They have been the best team all year so far,” said Farrell.

“I thought they looked a real together team. They look like they believe in what they are doing.

“They have fought on both fronts this year, which has been a testament to them. They have looked hard to beat.

"We found it hard when went there last time (Saints beat Saracens 41-30 in March) and it makes for a good challenge.

“They move the ball well, defend for each other, defend together. They are a good attacking team.

"They are tough to open up in the way they defend and the set-piece is a part of that as well. So that is why they have been on top so far this year.”

Both teams lost their final regular-season game, with Saints falling to defeat at Bath and Saracens beaten at home by Sale Sharks.

But Farrell knows that the play-offs are all that matter in the pursuit of silverware.

“We’ve been consistently inconsistent over the course of the year but there’s been a bit of a change in mindset these last couple of weeks,” Farrell said.

“There’s been a real hunger to get it right and we’ve only got to get it right twice now.

“The good thing from the message that was given to us after the Sale game was that we have turned it around pretty quickly a good few times this year so that is not an issue for us.

“We’ve had other years were we’ve lost seven games in a block. We’ve not had that this year.

"When it’s gone well, you look back and tell yourself the story that the year’s been class. It’s never normally like that.

"We’re getting clearer on how we want to be, and we want to test that on Friday.”

Farrell is set to come up against Fin Smith in a mouthwatering fly-half battle this week.

And the Saracens 10 said: “He (Smith) has obviously come on leaps and bounds this year.

“He took over the reins at the back end of last year and has accelerated everything he has been doing.

"He was obviously a fantastic player last year and he has really kicked on.

“He is nice and relaxed when he plays the game. He is a relaxed character from what I know of him but he is not relaxed in terms of sitting back.

"He’s relaxed in his nature but wants to be at the front of everything. It’s a good mix.

“He has had some big moments this year, drop goals and things in the European Cup away at Thomond Park which are always good moments to be involved in.

“He and George Furbank have been key in how the attack in terms of playing right at the line, being able to show and go themselves, being able to bring defenders onto them, and playing people through holes.