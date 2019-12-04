Sale will be without key forward for Saints clash

Sale Sharks will be without one of the key men for the clash with Saints on December 21.

Back row forward Jean-Luc Du Preez was hit with a three-week ban at his disciplinary hearing on Wednesday.

The South African ace was shown a red card by referee Luke Pearce in the 39th minute of Sale's defeat at Worcester last Saturday.

He was dismissed for striking an opponent with the shoulder.

Du Preez accepted the charge and was given a three-week suspension by the panel comprising Ian Unsworth QC (chair), Guy Lovgreen and Rob Vickerman.

He is not free to play again on December 23, meaning he will be unable to square up to Saints in the Gallagher Premiership clash at the AJ Bell Stadium.