Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints: Full team news for the Gallagher Premiership opener

Furbank appeared to suffer a calf problem during the second half of last Sunday's Premiership Rugby Cup win against Doncaster Knights, though he did try to battle through it before being replaced.

However, he has now been ruled out, meaning Hendy takes his place at 15.

There is better news at centre as Fraser Dingwall is passed fit and skippers the side after overcoming the injury that kept him out of last weekend's cup clash.

George Hendy starts for Saints at Sale on Sunday (picture: Adam Gumbs)

Alex Coles is also back, starting in the second row in place of Chunya Munga.

There are six changes in all for Saints as Tom James starts ahead of Archie McParland at scrum-half, while Ethan Waller replaces Alex Waller and Angus Scott-Young comes in for Tom Lockett at six.

Furbank, Juarno Augustus, Callum Braley, Emmanuel Iyogun, Tarek Haffar, Beltus Nonleh, Burger Odendaal and Temo Mayanavanua are all unavailable due to injury.

Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell and Sam Matavesi are at the Rugby World Cup.

For Sale, fly-half Rob du Preez is named as captain while new lock Ernst van Rhyn makes his league debut.

Cobus Wiese makes the bench once again, having returned from a seven-month injury lay-off in last week’s win against Ampthill in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Saints have not been victorious at Sale since 2017, with the Sharks having won the past seven Premiership meetings between the sides at the Salford Community Stadium.

Sale Sharks: Carpenter; Roebuck, S James, Bedlow, O'Flaherty, R du Preez (c), Quirke; McIntyre, Taylor, Schonert; van Rhyn, Hill; JL du Preez, Dugdale, D du Preez.

Replacements: Caine, Harrison, Harper, Wiese, Beaumont, Warr, Curtis, Reed.

Saints: Hendy; Freeman, Dingwall (c), Hutchinson, Ramm; F Smith, James; E Waller, Langdon, Davidson; Moon, Coles; Scott-Young, Pearson, Graham.