Saints warm up for Leinster clash with superb seven-try success against Bristol

Manny Iyogun was on the scoresheet for Saints against Bristol Bears (photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Saints warmed up for their clash with Leinster by producing a superb seven-try showing in a 48-31 thrashing of Bristol Bears on Saturday evening.

Phil Dowson's men were at their brilliant best for long periods, putting the Bears to the sword in supreme fashion.

Bristol had gone ahead early on thanks to a Deago Bailey try, but Saints managed to take control as they flew into a 27-12 lead by the break, bagging the try bonus point in the process.

The black, green and gold continued to build their lead after the break before a final late flourish from Bristol earned the away side a try bonus point of their own, which could prove key in their Gallagher Premiership play-off push.

Saints went into the game knowing their top-four hopes were hanging by the slimmest of threads, but they were determined to put on a show against a Bears side they had lost to in each of the previous five meetings between the teams.

Dowson's men also wanted to maintain their momentum as they sought to make it four wins in a row before travelling to Dublin for next weekend's Investec Champions Cup semi-final.

But Saints were forced into a change before kick-off as Trevor Davison was ruled out with a calf issue, bringing Elliot Millar Mills into the starting 15 and Luke Green onto the bench.

Bristol profited from the disruption early on, winning a scrum penalty and using the advantage to send wing Bailey in on the right.

AJ MacGinty missed the conversion but he thought he had a chance to make amends soon after as Kalaveti Ravouvou raced in on the left, but the TMO spotted a forward pass in the build-up and the try was ruled out.

Saints needed a spark, and they got it from the man who so often provides it as Alex Mitchell picked up the ball just inside the away half and dummied his way through before sidestepping the last man for a stunning score.

Fin Smith converted and Saints led 7-5, having landed a spectacular sucker punch.

Bristol were suddenly being troubled by their counter-attacking hosts and after some fine combination play between Smith and Henry Pollock, the door opened again.

Josh Caulfield knocked the ball back while tackling Pollock and it bounced back off the left post, allowing the onrushing Curtis Langdon to pick up and dive over for the score.

Smith converted to make it 14-5 and Saints really had the momentum as they started to apply prolonged pressure on the Bears.

It didn't take them long to make it pay as James Ramm sent Tommy Freeman over on the right after the hosts worked the ball well.

Smith couldn't convert but Saints were continuing to create opportunities as they were moving the ball at what seemed like the speed of light.

They looked to have pieced together another special score when Ramm applied the finishing touches close to the left post, but after Smith converted, the TMO intervened and the try was chalked off for a forward pass in the build-up.

Ramm then did some crucial work at the other end of the field, making an incredible last-ditch tap-tackle on Ravouvou, who looked certain to race home on the right.

Saints didn't waste much time in returning to attack mode as they bagged their bonus-point score thanks to Freeman, who powered over from a Mitchell pass.

Smith hit the post with the conversion to leave the gap at 19 points with five minutes to go in a frantic first half.

Bristol made the most of the time left before the break as Harry Randall broke through the middle and gave the ball to Gabriel Ibitoye, who managed to stay on his feet and pinball his way over the line.

MacGinty converted, but Smith slotted a penalty with the final kick of the half to make it 27-12.

Saints kept pushing on at the start of the second period and Freeman was a microcosm of their desire, forcing Rich Lane back, meaning the Bristol full-back dropped the ball, allowing Manny Iyogun to pick up a Temo Mayanavanua pass and score.

Smith converted and Saints threatened again with Juarno Augustus flying forward, but his pass to Pollock close to halfway was deemed forward and saw the move called to a halt.

Augustus looked hungry for action and when he received the ball on the left, he would not be stopped, pushing his way past Ravouvou for the try.

Smith slotted the conversion superbly from the touchline before James Williams went over for Bristol.

But Saints hit back again, with Tom James breaking through before setting up Pollock, who celebrated with an 'Ash splash', made famous by ex-Saint Chris Ashton.

Saints lost Fraser Dingwall to a head injury assessment, sparking fears about his availability for the trip to Dublin.

And with Saints down to 14 men, Bristol made their man advantage count with an acrobatic finish from Ibitoye, who grabbed the bonus-point try for his team.

Kieron Marmion finished off an excellent counter-attack to add more points to the Bears tally, but Saints had done more than enough to secure the victory.

Saints: 15. James Ramm; 14. Tommy Freeman (Will Glister 67), 13. Fraser Dingwall (c), 12. Rory Hutchinson, 11. Tom Litchfield; 10: Fin Smith (Tom Seabrook 61), 9. Alex Mitchell (Tom James 57); 1. Manny Iyogun (Tom West 57), 2. Curtis Langdon (Henry Walker 57), 3. Elliot Millar Mills (Luke Green 57); 4. Temo Mayanavanua (Tom Lockett 57), 5. Alex Coles; 6. Josh Kemeny, 7. Henry Pollock, 8. Juarno Augustus (Angus Scott-Young 71).

Bristol Bears: 15. Rich Lane; 14. Deago Bailey (James Williams 32), 13. Kalaveti Ravouvou, 12. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 11. Gabriel Ibitoye; 10. AJ MacGinty, 9. Harry Randall (Kieran Marmion 59); 1. Ellis Genge (Yann Thomas 64), 2. Harry Thacker (Gabriel Oghre 49), 3. Max Lahiff (George Kloska 51); 4. Josh Caulfield (Ben Grondona 73), 5. Joe Owen; 6. Steven Luatua, 7. Santiago Grondona (Viliame Mata 49), 8. Fitz Harding (c).

Referee: Adam Leal