Saints v Bedford Blues: Full team news for Saturday's pre-season fixture

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Ramm, Ethan Waller, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Scott-Young and Sam Graham are all in from the off as Phil Dowson names his first Saints team since taking over as director of rugby.

Robbie Smith, Alfie Petch and Callum Braley will look forward to wearing the black, green and gold for the first time from the bench.

Saints' international stars returned to training earlier this week and are not available for selection.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto starts against Bedford (picture: Tom Kwah/Northampton Saints)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Coles will captain Saints from the second row this weekend.

There will be plenty of familiar faces in the Bedford side, including former Saints winger Jamie Elliott.

Elliott is part of a Blues backline that also includes Saints centre Ethan Grayson and ex-Northampton players Matt Worley and Alex Day, who will captain Bedford this weekend.

Blues boss Mike Rayer has made five changes to the starting 15 that began the friendly win against Rotherham Titans last weekend.

Notably, Michael Le Bourgeois gets the nod at fly-half for his first Bedford appearance in more than four years, having re-joined the club from Wasps this summer.

Saints: 15. James Ramm; 14. Courtnall Skosan, 13. Matt Proctor, 12. Tom Litchfield, 11. Tom Collins; 10: Matty Arden, 9. Tom James; 1. Ethan Waller, 2. Mike Haywood, 3. Paul Hill; 4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5. Alex Coles (c); 6. Angus Scott-Young, 7. Geordie Irvine, 8. Sam Graham.

Replacements: Emmanuel Iyogun, Alex Waller, Robbie Smith, James Fish, Alfie Petch, Oisin Heffernan, Emeka Atuanya, Alex Moon, Kayde Sylvester, George Patten, Callum Braley, James Grayson, Joel Matavesi, Archie Kean, George Hendy.

Bedford Blues: 15. Matt Worley, 14. Sean French, 13. Jamie Elliott, 12. Ethan Grayson, 11. Dean Adamson, 10. Michael Le Bourgeois, 9. Alex Day (C); 1. Joey Conway, 2. Jack Hughes, 3. Corrie Barrett, 4. Jordan Onojaife, 5. Alex Woolford, 6. Luke Frost, 7. Jac Arthur, 8. Tui Uru.