Saints Under-18s made 'special memories' at the Gardens as they booked final spot

Saints Under-18s cruised to victory against Leicester Tigers at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens last weekend (picture: Ketan Shah)

Saints Under-18s made some 'special memories' as their derby-day demolition of Leicester Tigers earned them a place in a fourth successive Premiership Rugby Under-18 Academy League.

The black, green and gold youngsters have been in incredible form this season, and they showcased their abilities once again on the main pitch at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens last weekend.

Saints secured a resounding 62-17 win against Leicester, scoring seven unanswered tries after the interval to book their place in the Academy League showpiece at Kingsholm on Sunday, February 16.

And Junior Academy head coach Charlie Reed said: “It was a really special moment for the boys.

“To have this academy block as short as it is, they would have played at Kingston Park, on the first-team pitch at Saints, and then they’re playing at Kingsholm in the final in a couple of weeks, it is a really good experience for them.

“I’d like to give a big thanks to the club for being supportive and having the match on the main pitch.

“Playing in the stadium allowed the boys to create special memories in front of their friends and family.

"It was a very special occasion.”

Freddie St John and Henry Lumley got themselves a try apiece against Leicester, while four players grabbed braces.

Jack Lewis, Lucas Norton and Siep Walta landed doubles, as did 16-year-old Charlie Tamani, who beat 22 defenders from 13 carries.

Hugh Shields added six successful conversions.

“In the end our fitness and our training level in how quickly we like to play and how quickly we like to move the ball consistently throughout our week into the into the games, just came through in the second half,” explained Reed.

“I think what was more pleasing is that we spoke about making some defensive adjustments at half-time and then we go on in the second half to not concede any points.

“The maturity of those boys to walk in at half-time, calm, be collected, discuss things that were already kind of in our brains as coaches, and then go and apply it almost immediately, is really, really impressive.

“They problem solve on the move, which was definitely shown in the second half.”

A day before the Tigers game, Saints Academy centre Edoardo Todaro bagged a try and a man-of-the-match award on his U20 Six Nations debut for Italy in their away victory over Scotland.

Todaro, who is 18 years old, scored four tries in one game for the Saints Under-18s last month.

And Reed said: “I am very pleased for him. “That has been on his bucket list to represent the (Italy) Under-20s at this age, so to go and achieve it and to do it in that fashion, I think is just such a credit to him.

"Even more important was the turnover he got immediately after he scored.

“He's always been a player that bases himself on confidence, and those couple of touches just allowed him to put his mark on the game and for him to do that and get himself man of the match, we’re delighted for him.”

Saints Under-17s were also victorious over their Tigers counterparts last weekend, with Will Howes crossing the line twice, and Cailen Chin, George Cooper and Will Hepher also scoring five-pointers.

Ethan Horne and Kai Fisher landed two successful conversions each in a 33-19 win.