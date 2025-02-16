Saints Under-18s crowned champions after superb final success against Bath

Saints Under-18s were crowned champions at Kingsholm

Saints Under-18s ended the club's wait for Premiership Rugby Under-18 Academy League glory as they claimed a superb 31-14 win against Bath at Kingsholm on Sunday night.

The black, green and gold had suffered three successive final defeats, having been beaten by Bristol Bears in 2022, London Irish in 2023 and Bath in 2024.

But they got revenge on Bath with a superb showing at the home of Gloucester.

Saints had fallen behind twice during the first half, going in at the break 14-7 down as a Jack Lewis score sandwiched two Bath efforts.

But the black, green and gold bossed the second period, showing their desire to get the job done.

A stunning score arrived early in the second half as influential flanker Lewis went over again following a flowing move.

That lifted the belief levels in the Saints camp as they really took control of the game, eventually grabbing the lead when Bath spilled the ball under pressure and James Hudson dived over under the posts.

Saints were continuing to threaten time after time, and eventually they made the game safe with a powerful score from impressive tighthead prop Aiden Reid.

Bath tried to find a way back into the game late on, but Saints displayed incredible desire in defence while also offering ability on the counter-attack.

And finally the black, green and gold got the chance to celebrate a memorable success as they crowned a superb season in the best possible style.

Saints Under-18s v Bath: 15 James Pater; 14 Ernie Jackson, 13 Henry Lumley, 12 Freddie St John, 11 Charlie Tamani; 10 Hugh Shields, 9 Harry Evans; 1 Matt Browne, 2 Zack Garrett, 3 Aiden Reid; 4 Ollie Hull, 5 Jack Lawrence (c), 6 Jack Lewis, 7 Harry Price, 8 Siep Walta.

Replacements: 16 Ferdi Barnett-Vincent, 17 Lucas Veevers, 19 Mark Miska-Alvarez, 20 James Hudson, 21 Lucas Norton, 22 Max Innes, 23 Sonny Goode.