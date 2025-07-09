Saints trio play their part as Lions battle to beat ACT Brumbies
Freeman started Wednesday’s match against ACT Brumbies, while Pollock, who recovered from the calf tightness that kept him out of last Saturday's game against the NSW Waratahs, and Mitchell were introduced during the second half.
The Lions were made to work hard, but they eventually emerged victorious, securing a 36-24 success in Canberra.
Ollie Chessum, James Lowe, Marcus Smith, Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier were on the scoresheet.
Finn Russell added four conversions and a penalty.
Next up is one final clash before the Test series begins at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday, July 19.
The Lions face an Invitational Australia & New Zealand side in Adelaide this Saturday (kick-off 11am BST).
Lions captain Maro Itoje said: "We are happy with the win, we are always happy with winning.
"There is loads that we can do better. That is the exciting opportunity for us.
"We have got another tough game on Saturday and then the real fun begins.
"We will learn from our errors and move forward."
