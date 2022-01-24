Saints' training ground closed until Wednesday after Covid-19 outbreak

cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens

The black, green and gold were due to fly to France for the encounter in Paris but their plans had to be shelved.

They had registered some positive cases earlier in the week, with 22 players, many of whom were injured, rested or self-isolating due to close-contact protocols, listed as 'not considered for selection' when the team was announced on Friday afternoon.

But further positive test results forced Saints to cancel their trip to France, meaning Racing 92 were awarded a bonus-point 28-0 win.

Chris Boyd's side did not get any points, meaning they have now dropped into the European Challenge Cup, with the knockout stages scheduled for April. Saints do not yet know who they will face in that competition.

For now though, the focus is on the immediate future ahead of a Gallagher Premiership trip to Worcester Warriors on Saturday.

Saints had to close their training ground on Monday and Tuesday this week as a precautionary measure, but Monday would have been a rest day anyway had they been able to face Racing 92.

It is hoped that the disruption to preparations for the trip to Sixways will be minimal, though Saints must wait for the outcome of more Covid tests during the first half of this week.

With the cancellation of the trip to Racing 92, Saints could travel to Worcester with some well-rested players should the game go ahead.