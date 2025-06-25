Saints to start pre-season campaign with trip to Bedford for Mobbs Memorial Match

Saints hosted Bedford last September (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints will start their pre-season campaign with a trip to Bedford Blues for the Mobbs Memorial Match on Friday, September 5.

One of rugby’s oldest annual fixtures, the Mobbs Memorial Match was created in 1921 and honours Saints legend, World Rugby Hall-of-Fame inductee and World War One hero Edgar Mobbs.

A new format was agreed in 2023 between Saints, Bedford, East Midlands Rugby Union, Army Rugby Union and the Mobbs Memorial Trustees – which now sees Saints and Blues contest the fixture annually.

This year’s clash will take place in Bedford with a 7.45pm kick-off scheduled on the first Friday of September.

Saints chief executive Julia Chapman said: “We’re excited to be heading back to Goldington Road later this summer for this prestigious match in the second year of its new format.

“We have a fantastic partnership with Bedford Blues, with many of our young players gaining valuable experience with them in the Championship over the last few seasons – but, the on-field rivalry between the teams remains strong, and I am sure this will be another compelling pre-season contest.

“Our vision was to evolve and grow the Mobbs Memorial Match when we tweaked the format, and I have no doubt we’ll be treated to a fantastic event in Bedford in front of a big crowd.

“While we remember Saints legend Edgar Mobbs, the match also has the interests of youth rugby within the East Midlands at its core, so we’re delighted to be playing our part again to help raise money for the Mobbs Memorial Fund and the fantastic work they do.”

Mobbs played for Saints between 1905 and 1913, making 234 appearances.

Upon his retirement from playing, and his denial of an officer commission upon the outbreak of World War One, he formed what became known as the ‘Sportsman’s Battalion’. 264 men, led by Mobbs, largely made up the 7th Battalion, Northamptonshire Regiment, of whom only 85 survived the war.

Mobbs was not among them, having been gunned down leading an assault on a machine gun post during the Third Battle of Ypres. His body was never found, but his legacy lived on.

A Mobbs Memorial was unveiled in 1921 before thousands of people in Northampton’s market square.

Later that year, the first Mobbs Memorial Match was contested between the East Midlands and the Barbarians, and the fixture was played annually between those sides until 2011.

Northampton and Bedford then played host for the match every year since 2012 when it was re-launched, with the two clubs going toe-to-toe with the British Army on a biennial basis at their respective home grounds, before the format was amended again last year – with the fixture now set to be contested annually during pre-season between Saints and Blues.

Bedford Blues chief operating officer Gareth Alred said: “We are delighted to be hosting Northampton Saints in the prestigious Mobbs Memorial Match in only the second year of its new format and with a trophy at stake.

“The relationship with Saints has never been stronger, but I expect the on-field rivalry to be as fierce as ever.

"The vision remains to grow this fixture, and we will have lots planned to mark the history that this match represents, hopefully in front of a packed crowd.

“We look forward to welcoming our Blues Family, and Northampton Saints, back to Goldington Road in a few weeks’ time!”

Tickets are available now directly from Bedford Blues from £20.50 (adult) and £4.50 (under-18s) by CLICKING HERE. Prices rise by £5 if purchased on the day of the match.

The match has always supported the charitable aims of the Mobbs Memorial Fund, which promotes the development of age-group rugby throughout the East Midlands by way of grants to clubs within the East Midlands Rugby Union – and this has continued within the fixture’s new format.

Supporters will be able to add a donation when they purchase tickets with a ‘One for Mobbs’ bolt-on extra – with further fundraising activity including an auction, raffle and more to launch nearer matchday.