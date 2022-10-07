Saints to start Champions Cup campaign with Saturday evening trip to La Rochelle
Saints will start their Champions Cup campaign with a Saturday evening trip to La Rochelle.
By Tom Vickers
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:01 am
- 1 min read
EPCR finally confirmed the exact dates and kick-off times for this season's competition on Friday morning, more than three months after the draw was made.
And Saints now know they will begin with a 6.30pm (local time) start at the home of the reigning European champions on December 10.
Phil Dowson's side will then host Munster on the following Sunday (December 18) with a kick-off time of 1pm.
The January return fixtures will see Saints travel to Thomond Park to take on Munster on Saturday, January 14 (kick-off 3.15pm) before hosting La Rochelle on Saturday, January 21 (kick-off 1pm).