Saints to start Champions Cup campaign with Saturday evening trip to La Rochelle

EPCR finally confirmed the exact dates and kick-off times for this season's competition on Friday morning, more than three months after the draw was made.

And Saints now know they will begin with a 6.30pm (local time) start at the home of the reigning European champions on December 10.

Phil Dowson's side will then host Munster on the following Sunday (December 18) with a kick-off time of 1pm.

It's a trip to La Rochelle first up for Saints