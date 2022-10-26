Saints to host at least five Lightning fixtures this season

Loughborough Lightning are coming back to the Gardens

After two unbeaten outings in Northampton last term – first seeing off Exeter Chiefs in February, before turning over Harlequins in May – Lightning will return to the Gardens several times during the 2022/23 campaign, with five matches today confirmed.

Rhys Edwards’ side take to the road in the first round of this season’s Allianz Premier XVs, but will then make themselves at home in Northampton for their next three home clashes, taking on Harlequins (November 27), Exeter Chiefs (December 10) and then Wasps (January 8) in back-to-back home ties on Saints turf.

Loughborough then return again in the spring, tackling Sale Sharks (February 18) and then Bristol Bears (March 4) in Rounds 11 and 13.

“Playing at the Gardens last season really galvanised the squad and was a point of difference for us,” said Edwards, Lightning’s director of rugby.

“Our players loved the pitch and the opportunity to show what we’re about in front of two crowds of more than 1,500 people.

“We’re unbeaten in Northampton so far, so hopefully we can extend that record this season and see some even bigger crowds coming through the gates to support us."

Saints CEO Mark Darbon said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lightning back to the Gardens for at least five matches this season.

“It’s extremely important that elite level women’s rugby is played regularly at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, and we saw back in February and May how Saints supporters have really embraced our women’s team, Loughborough Lightning.

“Hosting at least five matches this term, with a possibility of more to follow later in the season, will give everyone the chance to see them play, and with such competitively-priced tickets I hope we can lift attendances from last year too in the months ahead.”

Tickets for Lightning’s five confirmed matches are on sale now, costing just £7 adult / £3 junior* per game.

An all-new Lightning ticket bundle is also available, which covers Loughborough’s five confirmed matches in Northampton for just £28 adult / £12 junior* – saving supporters the cost of a whole match.

Saints season ticket holders can also enjoy discounted ticket and bundle prices for Loughborough’s matches. This can be accessed by signing into your season ticket account before purchasing.

All seating for Lightning matches will be unreserved within the Carlsberg Stand (and, if necessary, the cinch Stand).

So, if you are a Saints season ticket holder, you will not necessarily be able to use your regular matchday seat.

Loughborough Lightning’s confirmed 2022/23 fixtures in Northampton

Sunday, November 27, 2022 – Loughborough Lightning vs Harlequins (kick-off: 3pm)

Saturday, December 10, 2022 – Loughborough Lightning vs Exeter Chiefs (kick-off: 12.30pm, live on BBC)

Sunday, January 8, 2023 – Loughborough Lightning vs Wasps (kick-off: 3pm)

Saturday, February 18, 2023 – Loughborough Lightning vs Sale Sharks (kick-off: 3pm)