Saints to face Red Bulls as Newcastle takeover is confirmed
That is because the club from Kingston Park will now be called Newcastle Red Bulls after a takeover was confirmed earlier this week.
A club statement read: “Newcastle Rugby Ltd are pleased to announce that Red Bull has taken full ownership of the club.
“The newly-named Newcastle Red Bulls will proudly remain at Kingston Park and will build for sporting success with a commitment to developing local rugby talent through a strengthened academy program, delivering a world class fan experience and embracing the innovative approach that Red Bull has brought to its sports initiatives across the world.
“Steve Diamond will remain in his role of Director of Rugby, ensuring continuity and expertise as he prepares the team for the new season and helps to set the foundations for a club that aims to compete for trophies in England and Europe in the coming years.”
Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull CEO Corporate Projects and Investments, said: “Together, we aim to elevate rugby to new heights and deliver unforgettable moments for our fans. We’re delighted to have acquired Newcastle Red Bulls and look forward to empowering the club to reach its full competitive potential.”