Saints to be stretched for Newcastle clash after seven get England Six Nations call

Seven Saints stars have been selected by England ahead of the upcoming Guinness Six Nations.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alex Coles, Tom Pearson, Alex Mitchell, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank and uncapped duo Fin Smith and Fraser Dingwall have all been included in the 36-player training squad.

But there is no place for the likes of in-form forwards Tarek Haffar, Trevor Davison and Curtis Langdon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fact that trio haven’t been called up is actually good news for Saints, who will have to host Newcastle Falcons in the Gallagher Premiership on January 27 without their England contingent.

Uncapped Fraser Dingwall has been called up by England (photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

That means they will be severely stretched in their back line, with five of their first-choice starters unavailable.

Rory Hutchinson has been called up by Scotland, but Saints can still select him against the Falcons as it is only the England men who aren’t available.

England don’t start their Six Nations campaign until February 3, when they travel to face Italy in Rome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Steve Borthwick’s men will have a training camp next week, meaning all of the players involved will be unavailable for Premiership duty.

England will assemble at Pennyhill Park next Tuesday (January 23) before flying to Girona to begin their preparations for the Six Nations.

“Building on the foundations of what the England team achieved in the Rugby World Cup, I have selected a squad that provides strong continuity and experience, whilst at the same time providing an opportunity to develop the talent of a number of new and less experienced players,” said boss Borthwick.

“I would particularly like to congratulate the new faces who have their first chance in an England squad, and very much look forward to seeing how that young talent can play an important part in ensuring that England continue to develop our game and move forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Six Nations is a tremendously entertaining and hugely competitive competition. This year will be no different, and as we prepare for the challenge which awaits us against Italy in Rome, this squad will come together next week for a training camp in Girona.”

Saracens hooker Jamie George has been named as England captain.

And Borthwick said: “When I asked Jamie to be captain for this forthcoming series, I could sense his excitement and pride at being asked to lead his country. I am delighted that he has accepted the role.

“Jamie has been a respected leader in this group for a number of years now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With 85 England caps to his name, he is a quietly influential character who has an excellent tactical understanding and who sets high standards, whilst building strong relationships with the people around him.

"This, together with his previous experiences of captaining Saracens and the British & Irish Lions, leave him well placed to lead the team.”

Following the curtain-raiser against Italy, England will host Wales at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, February 9 (kick-off 4.45pm GMT).

England then travel to Edinburgh to take on Scotland at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, February 24 (kick-off 4.45pm GMT) before returning to West London to face Ireland on Saturday, March 9 (kick-off 4.45pm GMT).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England’s final game of the Championship sees them take on France on Saturday, March 16 (kick-off 8pm GMT) at the Groupama Stadium, Lyon.

England’s 36-player training squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 18 caps), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 107 caps), Alex Coles (Saints, 3 caps), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 41 caps), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, uncapped), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 5 caps), Theo Dan (Saracens, 7 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 15 caps), Ben Earl (Saracens, 25 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 58 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 85 caps) – captain, Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 11 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 76 caps), Joe Marler (Harlequins, 88 caps), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 3 caps), Tom Pearson (Saints, 1 cap), Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 33 caps), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 30 caps).

Backs: Oscar Beard (Harlequins, uncapped), Danny Care (Harlequins, 96 caps), Elliot Daly (Saracens, 64 caps), Fraser Dingwall (Saints, uncapped), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), George Ford (Sale Sharks, 91 caps), Tommy Freeman (Saints, 3 caps), George Furbank (Saints, 6 caps), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 21 caps), Alex Mitchell (Saints, 11 caps), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 57 caps), Fin Smith (Saints, uncapped), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 30 caps), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps).