Saints to be part of Big Game 13 as they square up to champions Harlequins

Harlequins hosted Leicester Tigers in Big Game 12 back in December 2019

With the long-awaited return of spectators at live events, reigning Gallagher Premiership champions Harlequins announced the return of the world’s biggest annual club rugby event for a 13th year.

Big Game 13 will mark Harlequins’ second-ever double header, with both the club’s men’s and women’s teams in action.

Harlequins Women will host rivals Wasps Women at 1pm in an Allianz Premier 15s clash as they recreate last season’s league semi-final.

Later this month, Harlequins will reveal what they describe as 'our global star entertainment act who will be performing at Big Game 13'.

Supporters are told to expect 'an exciting day packed with a range of activities for all the family and a series of spectacular displays of fire and ice'.

Harlequins CEO Laure Dalrymple said: “The return of Big Game 13 is huge for the sports industry, this club and we know hugely popular for our local community.

"There is no hiding from the challenge Covid has had on all our lives over the last 18 months, but now we can truly look forward to a moment of coming together and celebrating with friends and families, in this annual festive tradition.

"We can’t wait to see a packed 82,000 Twickenham stadium and we have put together the biggest and best Big Game event yet – not only two superb rugby matches but an entertainment programme that is bigger and higher profile than any other Big Game.

"We are determined to take the world’s biggest club rugby event to a new level and encourage our supporters to bring their friends and families along to experience it.”

Harlequins prop Joe Marler said: “I love the Big Game.

"It is amazing, and fun, and a great family day out. There’s so much to do. Have something to eat and drink and spend some time with family at a Christmas event over a really lovely Christmas period.

“It is great to have the Big Game back now fans are back in stadiums.