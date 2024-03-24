Alex Mitchell (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Mitchell has been nursing a wrist injury sustained in England's Guinness Six Nations win against Lyon earlier this month.

He picked up the problem in the early stages of that match but battled through it before being replaced during the second period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was not in Saints' squad to face Bristol Bears on Friday night, with 19-year-old Archie McParland making his first Premiership start at Ashton Gate and Jake Garside on the bench.

As well as Mitchell, Saints were also without two other injured scrum-halves as Tom James and Callum Braley were unavailable.

Saints suffered a 52-21 defeat on their return to Gallagher Premiership action and will now be desperate to bounce back against Saracens at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

But there are no guarantees that Mitchell will be able to play in that game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked whether he knew if Mitchell would be available to take on Saracens, Dowson said: "Not at the moment - we're still talking to the medics about that.

"He's obviously dealing with a wrist issue at the moment so we need to make sure we look after him.

"If he's available, he's likely to be involved because he's been the best nine in the league."

Tommy Freeman was rested against Bristol after shining for England throughout the Six Nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when asked whether Freeman can return against Saracens, Dowson said: "He can.

"He's had a week off and hopefully he'll be refreshed and ready to get into it."

However, Saints still have numerous injury issues, with George Furbank having suffered a calf injury in England's game against France and Tarek Haffar and Tom Pearson still working their way back to fitness following problems they sustained playing for England A.

Tom Seabrook was forced off against Sale Sharks last week, while George Hendy had to come off for a head injury assessment at Bristol and Paul Hill withdrew from the game due to a problem picked up in the warm-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints know they need to dust themselves off when they host Saracens, which is a fixture that will be followed by more massive matches, including tussles with Munster, Leicester Tigers and Harlequins in April.