Saints swoop to sign South Africa winger Skosan

Saints have signed Springboks winger Courtnall Skosan

The 30-year-old has 12 caps for the Springboks to his name, as well as more than 100 appearances across the Super Rugby and Currie Cup competitions with the Lions.

Skosan is a winger with plenty to offer on both sides of the ball and brings bags of experience to Northampton’s group of back-three players.

The player has explosive pace and an impressive work rate, as well as a sharp handling and kicking game,

Skosan will land at Franklin’s Gardens in the coming weeks with Saints’ pre-season preparations for the new Gallagher Premiership campaign now in full swing.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be taking on a new adventure in England with Northampton Saints,” said Skosan.

“It is a club with an incredible history of success, competing in two of the best tournaments in the world in the Premiership and Champions Cup, and I’ve heard fantastic things about how good it is to play at Franklin’s Gardens.

“I’m relishing the opportunity to get over to Northampton and hit the ground running with such an exciting group of players and coaches.”

Growing up in Cape Town, where he was noticed playing Sevens by Springbok legend Chester Williams, Skosan’s break came in Pretoria with the Blue Bulls at the start of his career before making the switch to Johannesburg to play for the Lions in 2014 – winning the Currie Cup one year later, and reaching the Super Rugby final three years running from 2016-2018.

The winger also played for South Africa at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in 2011, and South Africa A in 2016, before his full international debut for the Springboks in 2017.

Northampton’s Director of Rugby, Chris Boyd, said: “Courtnall obviously is a winger with a sharp turn of pace and a high level of athleticism, but he also brings a fantastic work rate and is well suited to the physicality of the Premiership.

“He has plenty of experience playing top-level rugby internationally with South Africa and in Super Rugby with the Lions.