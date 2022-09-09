Saints switch home clash to avoid short turnaround

Saints will face a Saturday game against London Irish at the Gardens

The Round Two clash, which was initially scheduled for 7.45pm on Friday, September 16 at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, has been moved back one day.

It follows confirmation that this weekend’s league match at Sale Sharks has been changed from tonight to 3pm on Sunday, September 11.

Moving the London Irish match is designed to avoid a short turnaround between the two games for the black, green and gold.

Saints have thanked London Irish and Premiership Rugby for their swift co-operation.

The 2pm kick-off time avoids a direct clash with Northampton Town FC, who also play a home fixture on Saturday, September 17, at Sixfields.

Premiership Rugby has indicated that as a result of the rearrangement, Saints vs Irish will no longer be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Saints have provided the following ticketing and hsopitality information...

Season ticket holders and seasonal hospitality guests will be able to attend the rescheduled match as part of their package.

All match ticket purchasers will have their tickets automatically transferred over to the new date and reissued on Wednesday, September 14.

If you purchased a match ticket, and are not able to attend the match on the new date, the club will apply a credit to your ticketing account which will be valid to use on any other Northampton Saints match during the 2022/23 season.

If you would prefer to claim a ticket credit, or for any other ticketing enquiries relating to this match, please contact the club’s ticket office ([email protected]) before the deadline of 5pm on Tuesday, September 13.

Saints' team will contact all guests who have purchased hospitality specifically for the Saints vs Irish match early next week.