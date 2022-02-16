Saints supporters will soon be able to watch every Gallagher Premiership game

PRTV live will be streamed directly to fans via the Premiership Rugby mobile app from Round 18, which starts on February 25.

A match pass to watch the game of your choice is £4.99, while a round pass, which allows you to watch all fixtures in that round of Premiership action, will be priced at £6.99.

Simon Massie-Taylor, CEO at Premiership Rugby, said: “PRTV Live signals another step in our journey to grow the game and make Gallagher Premiership Rugby accessible to as many rugby fans as possible.

Saints supporters will soon have access to every league game from home

"Together with our partners BT Sport and ITV, PRTV Live will give supporters across the country the freedom to watch every game live, at home or on the go.

“Through this new platform, we want to create a deeper relationship with our current fans, who have asked us for this service and make the game as accessible as possible to new supporters. Having every match available to watch live is a crucial step forward for us.

“With 10 million rugby fans in England, PRTV Live will allow us to showcase the best of Gallagher Premiership Rugby to the widest possible audience, expanding our reach into the households of millions of other rugby fans.

"Not only that, but it’ll mean London Irish fans who can’t make the round trip of almost 600 miles to watch their team play Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park, can still see the game live!”

The matches will be available to purchase via the Premiership Rugby website from February 21.

The first matches will be streamed on the Premiership Rugby app on February 25, kicking off with coverage of Bristol Bears v Wasps and Sale Sharks v London Irish, followed by Leicester Tigers v Gloucester Rugby and Newcastle Falcons v Bath Rugby the next day.

From March 25, PRTV Live will also be available via desktop.

The service is not available in the USA, Canada and Australia.