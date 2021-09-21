Saints supporters have their say on where team will finish 2021/22 season

Saints supporters returned to the Gardens last Saturday

And the vast majority of the 431 fans who voted via @WheresTommyV's Twitter feed were upbeat about their team's chances of a strong campaign.

Fifty-two per cent felt Saints would finish somewhere between fifth and eighth, while 46 per cent were even more positive, voting for a top-four spot.

Two per cent didn't fancy the black, green and gold's chances, opting for the ninth to 13th option.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints started the new Premiership season with a bonus-point 34-20 victory against Gloucester at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday.