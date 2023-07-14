Saints start new season with televised cup trip to ambitious Ealing Trailfinders

Saints boss Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson’s side go to Vallis Way to face the Trailfinders on Sunday, September 10 (kick-off 1pm), and it will be shown live on TNT Sports, formerly BT Sport.

Saints will play five Pool D matches in total, three of which are at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They welcome Cambridge to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday, September 16 (kick-off 3pm).

Saints then go to Bristol Bears seven days later (kick-off 2.30pm) before hosting Bath on Saturday, September 30 (kick-off 3pm).

The final pool game comes against Doncaster Knights at the Gardens on Saturday, October 7 (kick-off 2.45pm).

The 22 Premiership Rugby Cup participants are split into four seeded pools – two of six teams (Pool A & Pool B), two of five teams (Pool C & Pool D) – with the seedings based on league standings at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teams in Pools C and D play one cross-pool fixture alongside their own pool games.

The semi-finals, made up of the four pool winners, will be held over February 9-11 and the final over the weekend of March 15-17.

Saints’ Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures

Sunday, September 10: Ealing Trailfinders v Saints (1pm), live on TNT Sports

Saturday, September 16: Saints v Cambridge (3pm)

Saturday, September 23: Bristol Bears v Saints (2.30pm)

Saturday, September 30: Saints v Bath (3pm)