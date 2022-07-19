Saints start new Gallagher Premiership season with tricky trip to Sale Sharks

Phil Dowson's side will head to the AJ Bell Stadium for a 7.45pm kick-off before returning home to face London Irish on the following Friday night (September 16).

Saints supporters will highlight round 3 in their calendars as East Midlands rivals Leicester Tigers come to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday, September 24 (kick-off 3pm).

BT Sport have confirmed their TV picks for the opening 10 rounds of action, with Saints set to appear six times, against Irish (H), Tigers (H), Harlequins (A), Wasps (A), Exeter Chiefs (H) and Saracens (A).

Phil Dowson (picture: Tom Kwah/Northampton Saints)

Saints’ other four fixtures will all be available to watch via the PRTV Live streaming service.

Fixtures for rounds 11-26 and the pool stage of the Premiership Rugby Cup have also been announced, although specific dates and times for all of these matches are yet to be confirmed.

The league’s play-off semi-finals will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, with the final following on Saturday, May 27 at Twickenham Stadium.

Saints' 2022/23 Gallagher Premiership fixtures

September: Friday 9: Sale Sharks 9 (a); Friday 16: London Irish (h); Saturday 24: Leicester Tigers (h).

October: Sunday 2: Harlequins (a); Sunday 9: Wasps (a); Saturday 15: Newcastle Falcons (h); Saturday 22: Bath (a); Saturday 29: Bristol Bears (h).

November: Friday 4: Exeter Chiefs (h), Sunday 13: Saracens (a); 25/26/27: Worcester Warriors (h).

December: 2/3/4: Gloucester (a); Saturday 31: Harlequins (h).

January: 6/7/8: Leicester Tigers (a); 27/28/29; Newcastle Falcons (a).

February: 3/4/5: Bath (h); 10/11/12: Gloucester (h); 17/18/19: Worcester Warriors (a).

March: 3/4/5: Bristol Bears (a); 10/11/12: Wasps (h); 24/25/26: London Irish (a).

April: 14/15/16: Sale Sharks (h); 21/22/23: Exeter Chiefs (a).