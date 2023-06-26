The squad, which does not include players from Gallagher Premiership finalists Sale Sharks and Saracens, assembled in south-west London on Monday as England continue their preparations for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

“I’m pleased with the progress that’s been made over the last two weeks and we look forward to another productive training camp at the Lensbury,” said England boss Steve Borthwick.

Fraser Dingwall remains with England (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“There’s still a long way to go until we are ready for a World Cup, but each day we take another step forward.”

Borthwick announces his 33-player Rugby World Cup squad on Monday, August 7.

England training squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby), Courtney Lawes (Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Zach Mercer (Montpellier Hérault Rugby), Tom Pearson (Saints), Val Rapava-Ruskin (Gloucester Rugby), David Ribbans (Saints), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby).

