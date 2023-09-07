Watch more videos on Shots!

In the absence of Owen Farrell due to suspension, flanker Lawes is named captain in what will be his 101st appearance for his country, while Mitchell is a shock selection at scrum-half.

Saints club-mate Lewis Ludlam is named on the replacements bench.

Head coach Steve Borthwick's selection of Mitchell is the biggest surprise in the starting line-up, with the Saints star having not even been named in the initial 33-man squad for the tournament back in June.

Saints scrum-half Alex Mitchell starts for England against Argentina on Saturday night (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints scrum-half Alex Mitchell starts for England against Argentina on Saturday night (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

A late call-up after Leicester's Jack van Poortvliet suffered an ankle injury in the warm-up clash with Wales last month, Mitchell only made his first England start in the defeat to Fiji at Twickenham less than two weeks ago.

It was the 26-year-old's sixth cap, and for Saturday's huge clash at the Stade de Marseille he has been preferred to Danny Care, who is named on the bench, and Ben Youngs, who is left out of the match day 23.

The experienced Care and Youngs have a combined total of 214 caps to their name, with Youngs having played for England more than any other player.

The initial omission of Mitchell from the original squad had been something of a surprise as he had come off the bench in four of England's five matches in the Six Nations earlier this year.

Saints star Courtney Lawes captains England in their World Cup opener (Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Borthwick is under pressure after a miserable run of results and performances in the build up to the tournament, but he is confident his players can rise to the occasion when it matters.

“With an excellent week of preparation in Le Touquet, the players are now looking forward to starting their Rugby World Cup campaign under the lights in Marseille on Saturday," said the England coach.

“After a number of impressive performances in the last 12 months by Argentina, we know that the first game in our pool will provide a stern test.

“This great tournament provides an excitingly special opportunity for our players, who I know, as ever, will be giving their all in front of our travelling support in the south of France.”

Kick-off on Saturday night is at 8pm, and the game is being broadcast live on ITV.

England team v Argentina: Freddie Steward; Jonny May, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Dan Cole, Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Ben Earl