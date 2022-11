Saints stars Mitchell and Freeman back in England squad ahead of Japan clash

The duo join club-mates Alex Coles, David Ribbans and George Furbank in the 36-man group.

Coles made his England debut last Sunday, starting in the 30-29 defeat against Argentina, while Ribbans was an unused replacement.

Saints are set to travel to Saracens in the Gallagher Premiership on Sunday, and both sides could be without several key players for that game due to international call-ups.

Saracens have Jamie George, Hugh Tizard, Maro Itoje, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Owen Farrell and Max Malins in the current England squad.

England squad

Forwards: Alex Coles (Saints, 1 cap), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 38 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 42 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 40 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 69 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 6 caps), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 16 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 59 caps), Tom Pearson (London Irish, uncapped), David Ribbans (Saints, uncapped), Sean Robinson (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 15 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 53 caps), Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps), Hugh Tizard (Saracens, uncapped), Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 65 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 71 caps), Jack Willis (Wasps, 5 caps)

Backs: Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 13 caps), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 98 caps), Tommy Freeman (Saints, 2 caps), George Furbank (Saints, 6 caps), Will Joseph (London Irish, 1 cap), Max Malins (Saracens, 14 caps), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps), Alex Mitchell (Saints, 1 cap), Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 43 caps), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 49 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 14 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 47 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 4 caps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 118 caps)

Advertisement Hide Ad