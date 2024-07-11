Saints stars keep their place for England's second Test against New Zealand
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Backs Alex Mitchell, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank all retain their places in the starting line-up from last weekend's 16-15 defeat in Dunedin.
Ollie Sleightholme, who made his international debut last Saturday, holds onto the No. 23 shirt, with Saints team-mates Alex Coles and Fin Smith also named among the replacements.
England head coach Steve Borthwick said: “Eden Park is a stadium packed with history and with memories of great rugby encounters.
“We are delighted to be playing there this Saturday in what I anticipate will be another excellent Test encounter.
“New Zealand has a formidable record at this venue, but with that comes the pressure of expectation.
"It will be interesting to see how New Zealand manages that expectation in front of a full house.”
England’s final clash of the summer will be shown live on Sky Sports.
England team to face New Zealand: 15 George Furbank (Saints, 11 caps); 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 5 caps), 13 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 64 caps) – vice-captain, 12 Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 26 caps), 11 Tommy Freeman (Saints, 10 caps); 10 Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 34 caps), 9 Alex Mitchell (Saints, 17 caps); 1 Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 1 cap), 2 Jamie George (Saracens, 92 caps) – captain, 3 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 40 caps); 4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 83 caps) – vice-captain, 5 George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps); 6 Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 6 caps), 7 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 37 caps), 8 Ben Earl (Saracens, 32 caps) – vice-captain.
Replacements: 16 Theo Dan (Saracens, 13 caps), 17 Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 6 caps), 18 Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 114 caps), 19 Alex Coles (Saints, 6 caps), 20 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 52 caps), 21 Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 6 caps), 22 Fin Smith (Saints, 4 caps), 23 Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, 1 cap).
