The squad – which does not yet include players from Gallagher Premiership finalists Saracens and Sale Sharks – gathers on the south coast as England continue their preparations for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France which starts in early-September.

Forwards Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and David Ribbans join soon-to-be Saint Tom Pearson in the increased squad, while scrum-half Alex Mitchell and winger Tommy Freeman are joined by uncapped Northampton team-mates Fraser Dingwall and Fin Smith in the backs group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England’s Summer Series matches begin against Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, August 5 (kick off 5.30pm), with a return fixture at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, August 12 (kick off 5.30pm).

Fraser Dingwall

England then travel to Dublin to face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 19 (kick off 5.30pm), before returning to Twickenham Stadium to play Fiji on Saturday, August 26 (kick off 3.15pm).

Borthwick will then announce his 33-player Rugby World Cup squad on Monday, August 7.

And ahead of the second training camp, the England head coach said: “After an excellent first week’s training, we are very much looking forward to being in Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re pleased to welcome players from Northampton Saints and Leicester Tigers who can now start to integrate themselves into the group, and we look forward to players from Sale Sharks and Saracens joining us in a fortnight.

“The first phase of our preparation continues to focus on ensuring the players are physically equipped for what we need to do in a World Cup campaign. That means the training will be tough and purposeful.

"The players are rising to the challenge.

“We’ll work hard again this week, and we’ll enjoy some time together off the field too – which is also an important part of our preparation.”

England training squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby), Courtney Lawes (Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Zach Mercer (Montpellier Hérault Rugby) , Beno Obano (Bath Rugby), Tom Pearson (London Irish), Val Rapava-Ruskin (Gloucester Rugby), David Ribbans (Saints), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad