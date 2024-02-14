Saints star Pearson left out of England squad ahead of Six Nations clash with Scotland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pearson has been left out by boss Steve Borthwick and could now get game time for England A, who face Portugal a day after the Red Rose go to Edinburgh.

But Alex Coles, Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Fraser Dingwall and George Furbank do remain with England's main group.

Mitchell and Dingwall have started both of the opening two Six Nations matches, helping England to beat Italy and Wales.

Tom Pearson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Coles came off the bench in both games, while Smith made his debut as a replacement against Italy.

Furbank has yet to feature in the current tournament.

England squad to prepare for the game against Scotland

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Beno Obano (Bath), Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath).

Backs: Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Saints), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Saints), George Furbank (Saints), Alex Mitchell (Saints), Will Muir (Bath), Max Ojomoh (Bath), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Fin Smith (Saints), Ben Spencer (Bath), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks)