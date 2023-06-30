Saints star Mitchell surprisingly omitted from England's official World Cup training squad

The Saints scrum-half had been expected to be involved for the Red Rose in the tournament, having appeared four times during the Six Nations earlier this year.

But England boss Steve Borthwick has left Mitchell out, instead opting to name Leicester Tigers duo Ben Youngs and Jack van Poortvliet and Harlequins man Danny Care as his options for the No.9 shirt.

There was also disappointment for three other Saints backs as Fin Smith, Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman did not make the cut, despite having recently trained with England.

Alex Mitchell has been left out of England's Rugby World Cup training squad (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and Tom Pearson are all in though, with Toulon-bound David Ribbans also named in the 41-man group.

The squad, which has a total of 1,519 England caps, includes five uncapped players, with Pearson, who is still listed as a London Irish player but joins Saints this summer, one of them.

Wing Cadan Murley, hooker Theo Dan, loosehead prop Val Rapava-Ruskin and No 8 Tom Willis are the others who have yet to earn a cap.

"We’re excited to be able to bring a full training squad together for the first time and focus on the next stage of our World Cup preparations,” said Borthwick.

“I am pleased with the balance of the squad, which blends experience with youth.

“Our preparation camps over the last three weeks have allowed those players who didn’t feature in the Premiership final to start to get physically equipped for a World Cup campaign.

“The attitude of the players has been excellent, and I have seen a group who have wholeheartedly committed to what we have asked of them.

“We hope today’s announcement is the start of something special for our supporters, who I know are eagerly anticipating the tournament as much as we are.”

While not named in the 41-player squad, Ollie Chessum, Ollie Lawrence, Mako Vunipola, Billy Vunipola and Jack Walker will continue their rehabilitation and are still considered for selection for England’s 33-player Rugby World Cup squad, which will be announced in August.

Prior to start of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in September, England’s Summer Nations Series matches begin against Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, August 5 (kick off 5.30pm), with a return fixture at Twickenham Stadium scheduled a week later on Saturday, August 12 (kick off 5.30pm).

England then travel to Dublin to face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 19 (kick off 5.30pm), before returning to Twickenham Stadium to play Fiji on Saturday, August 26 (kick off 3.15pm).

England’s official Rugby World Cup 2023 training squad

Forwards (23): Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 6 caps), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 100 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 45 caps), Theo Dan (Saracens, uncapped), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 14 caps), Ben Earl (Saracens, 15 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 48 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 77 caps), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 19 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 67 caps), Courtney Lawes (Saints, 97 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 19 caps), Joe Marler (Harlequins, 79 caps), George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap), Tom Pearson (London Irish, uncapped), Val Rapava-Ruskin (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), David Ribbans (Saints, 5 caps), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 61 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 25 caps), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 29 caps), Jack Willis (Toulouse, 10 caps), Tom Willis (Bordeaux Bègles, uncapped).

Backs (18): Henry Arundell (London Irish, 7 caps), Danny Care (Harlequins, 87 caps), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 14 caps), Elliot Daly (Saracens, 57 caps), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 106 caps), George Ford (Sale Sharks, 81 caps), Max Malins (Saracens, 18 caps), Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 15 caps), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 72 caps), Cadan Murley (Harlequins, uncapped), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 4 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 56 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 21 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 22 caps), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 51 caps), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 12 caps), Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers, 55 caps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 122 caps).