Saints star Lawes to miss England's Six Nations opener against Scotland

Lawes becomes the second Saints player to be forced to miss the Murrayfield encounter, following the news that Tommy Freeman suffered a hamstring in England training last Friday.

Lewis Ludlam and George Furbank are part of the 29-man group retained by England boss Eddie Jones.

Earlier on Tuesday, England assistant coach Matt Proudfoot gave the latest news on Lawes, insisting the Red Rose were taking every precaution with a player who had been a leading contender to captain his country against Scotland.

Courtney Lawes

Proudfoot said: "Courtney is still going through his return to play processes and he is progressing through that.

“We have got to follow the process.

“With concussion, it’s very important that you follow that process and if we have one per cent of doubt we won’t play him – but he is raring to go.

"He is progressing nicely through what he has been asked to do, what the doctors have structured for him and he is right on top of it.

"Let’s see how we go. It is only Tuesday today, there is still a couple of days to go.”

But it was confirmed via an RFU press release on Tuesday evening that Lawes will not involved against Scotland and he will now set his sights on facing Italy in Rome on February 13.

England are set to name their team to face Scotland on Thursday.

England's 29-man squad for the Scotland clash

Forwards

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 5 caps)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 36 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 4 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 26 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 61 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 3 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 51 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 10 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 74 caps)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 47 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 15 caps)

Backs

Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap)

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 52 caps)

George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 77 caps)

George Furbank (Saints, 5 caps)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)

Max Malins (Saracens, 10 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 7 caps)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 43 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 5 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps)